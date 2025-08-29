  • home icon
  $30 million worth La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony's clothing line's special collab with Syracuse 

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:19 GMT
$30 million worth La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony's clothing line's special collab with Syracuse
Syracuse freshman guard Kiyan Anthony made headlines after a major announcement on social media. In an Instagram post on Friday, ONEWAY Clothing launched a special collaboration with the school, and Kiyan's mom, La La Anthony, reacted to it.

Kiyan and his close friend, Jadyn, dropped a Syracuse-themed collaboration under the label. The collection featured casual wear that included hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants, all branded with the program's orange and navy colors. La La, who has a net worth of $30 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), celebrated the partnership on her Instagram story.

“Kiyan & Jadyn’s clothing line @onewayclothingny just dropped a Syracuse collab!!!!" La La wrote on Friday.
$30 million worth La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony&rsquo;s clothing line&rsquo;s special collab with Syracuse - Image source: Instagram/lala
Kiyan chose the Orange over offers from other top collgiate programs. ESPN and other recruiting sites ranked him among the best at the shooting guard position. He showcased his scoring ability and versatility throughout his high school career.

Kiyan’s father and former NBA star, Carmelo Anthony, famously led Syracuse to its only national championship in 2003. That connection to the program made Kiyan’s commitment in November one of the most anticipated recruiting decisions in the 2025 cycle. He enrolled for the 2025-2026 academic year, joining Adrian Autry’s roster.

Kiyan received offers from Indiana, Michigan, Florida State and Memphis, among others.

Kiyan Anthony announced major NIL deal with American Eagle

Kiyan Anthony landed a lucrative NIL deal as he prepares to begin his collegiate career at Syracuse. Complex Style announced the American Eagle partnership on Wednesday, sharing a series of promotional photos.

The campaign also featured a lineup of sports stars, including Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, 17-year-old tennis prodigy Anna Frey and UConn standout Azzi Fudd. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith were also part of the group.

For Anthony, it marked another milestone in his growing portfolio of endorsements. He has signed deals with ONEWAY Clothing, PSD Underwear, Nerf and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Beyond endorsements, Anthony was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025. Ranked among the top 40 nationwide, he is known for his scoring ability and versatility as a wing player.

After committing to Syracuse, the stage is set for Anthony to continue the family legacy while carving out his identity.

