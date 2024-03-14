Bronny James and Isiah Collier surprised their teammates with custom Beats headphones before the USC Trojans played the Washington Huskies on Wednesday in the Pac-12 Tournament.

It was a way for the 19-year-old to show his appreciation for his teammates.

"Got my guys some Beats, me and Zay," James said. "Felt really good giving them the Beats. You know, they've been there for the whole season for me and Zay, and I hope they enjoy them."

The oldest son of LA Lakers star LeBron James has an NIL value of a whopping $4.9 million, as per On3. Being the highest-valued NIL deal holder, Bronny James has inked deals with world-renowned brands like Nike, Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear.

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft and is a key prospect to watch over for the next few years. That's especially because his father's contract is going to be renewed at the same time as he will be preparing for the draft.

Analyst claims LBJ wants Bronny James to sign with the Lakers

A basketball analyst said that the four-time NBA champ is "forcing" the Lakers to sign his son, Bronny, as part of an extension with the team.

The Lakers have expressed their desire to retain LBJ, and the icon has a $51.4 million player option as part of his contract for the 2024–2025 season.

Fox Sports Radio analyst Dough Gottlieb was not amused by the information that the LA Lakers were positive about adding Bronny James as a rookie next season:

"I get it because it's been done. I've told you that Bronny is not an NBA player at this point in his development. LeBron is going to force it. If it's true loyalty to LeBron, why do they have to do these things? Unfortunately, this is the deal they made."

Since LeBron has a strong desire to play with his son on the same team, the Lakers will try to make a "family-friendly" deal.

Do you think signing Bronny as a rookie to retain LeBron will be a good move on the Lakers' part? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.