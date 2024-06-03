4-star transfer Mawot Mag commits to Kevin Young's BYU basketball: Report

Acclaimed 4-star recruit Mawot Mag has reportedly committed to the BYU Cougars. The Cougars, led by head coach Kevin Young, beat San Diego State, Clemson, Southern Miss and USC in securing Mag's commitment.

On Sunday, national basketball reporter Joe Tipton shared the news on X.

"NEWS: Rutgers transfer forward Mawot Mag has committed to BYU, he tells On3sports."

Mawot Mag gained a 4-star rating from 247 Sports when he joined the portal in March. He played for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the past four years.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Mag averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 games in the 2023-24 season.

The Austalian-born forward worked his way up to become one of the top defensive players in the college basketball scene. In his first year, Mag only scored 2.0 points per game because he did not play much. But by his third year, he was starting games and averaged 7.8 ppg per game and a career-high 5.3 rpg.

Mag is the second addition to BYU's roster for the upcoming campaign. Kevin Young signed former Utah center Keba Keita in May.

Mawot Mag's potential impact on BYU's team

Mawot Mag's primary strength lies in attacking around the rim, where he does most of his damage. While scoring beyond the arc is not his forte, Mag brings defensive skills that BYU needed last year, acting as a stopper in situations where the Cougars struggled.

With Mag on board, Young's team gains more defensive versatility and options. Moreover, Mag can additionally take on the power forward role, which has been a necessity for the Cougars following Noah Waterman's departure to Louisville.

HC Kevin Young's projected starting lineup for BYU after Mag's arrival

Kevin Young has a task in hand for the 2024-25 basketball season. With so many transfers in and out, his primary focus is to extract a starting lineup.

According to Sports Illustrated, the probable starting five for the Cougars might include a lot of new faces. Here is the lineup: Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall, Mawot Mag, Egor Demin and Keba Keita.

Hall is guaranteed to start as the point guard. Demin will occupy the shooting guard position, while Saunders is set for the third spot. Mag is anticipated to play power forward and Keba Keita will complete the lineup.

