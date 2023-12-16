Angel Reese has made a triumphant return from her four-game absence, spurring LSU to three-straight wins. Fresh off flaunting her superstar status across three dominant games, the 21-year-old used her $1.7 million On3 NIL valuation to fund a flashy hair makeover that took over social media.

After getting extra-long, glamorous hair extensions from Cruz Textures, the college star commented, "40-inch BUSS DOWNNNN" on an Instagram video of her makeover posted by @theweave.ologist.

Her fans flooded the comments with praise for the transformative new style, clamoring for more glam shots of her flowing new hairdo.

"Bayou Barbie" is coming off some drama within the Lady Tigers. She was suddenly benched during LSU's Nov. 14 game against Kent State, raising eyebrows about the puzzling move to sideline such a vital member. Her unexplained absence from the next four games fueled further speculation about the reasons for keeping her off the court.

Reese has rejoined LSU with eye-popping production - exploding for 19 points and nine rebounds against No. 9 Virginia Tech, then stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists to thrash Louisiana-Lafayette. Her tour de force continued with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in Tuesday's 133-44 demolition of McNeese State, LSU's biggest win ever.

Angel Reese had been battling with mental health struggles

Angel Reese's unexplained four-game hiatus fueled fierce speculation across women's basketball over the LSU star's situation, with her ardent fans demanding answers.

With Reese now back as a dominating force, she came clean about the real reason behind her absence, confronting mental issues out of the spotlight.

After spearheading a big win over No. 9 Virginia Tech in her return, Reese revealed in a postgame news conference that she had stepped away to prioritize her mental health.

"My mental health is the most important before anything," Angel Reese said, "and I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room.

"I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

As speculation raged during Angel Reese's sudden two-week absence, rumors spreading across the internet wrongly pinned the blame on reasons like bad grades or attitude issues. However, the emerging superstar courageously stepped forward to set the record straight.