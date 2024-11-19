$40 million worth Ludacris gives 1-word reaction to La La and Carmelo Anthony’s lavish party for son Kiyan

Kiyan Anthony revealed his decision to play for the Syracuse Orange next year on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Friday. In the evening, his parents, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, threw him a surprise party to celebrate the 17-year-old's decision and new journey. La La posted a highlight video of the event on her Instagram on Sunday.

The video showcases the unique Syracuse-themed decorations with live music, drinks, a photo booth, an open dance floor and much more.

Trending

As fans stormed the comment section to congratulate Anthony, $40 million worth (per CelebrityNetWorth) singer Ludacris also chimed in:

"Legacy 🫡," Ludacris wrote.

Ludacris' comment on La La Anthony's post

The private party was organized at a renovated warehouse on the second floor of Brooklyn’s Red Hook district, with a view of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. While Kiyan Anthony knew about the little get-together, he was unaware of the Syracuse decorations or the party.

It was after Anthony’s speech about joining the Orange that the curtain exposed the extended segment of the venue.

"That was a surprise to me," Anthony said. "I looked over and I ain’t even know."

There were Syracuse pillows, Orange-themed cookies and a multi-tier cake featuring the family’s visit to Cuse and Orangemen’s mascot, Otto the Orange.

Kiyan Anthony's commitment came due to his connection with the recruiters

Kiyan Anthony came close to yielding a verbal commitment to Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans on his official visit, making them a close contender to land the best player in New York. However, his final decision came because of how Syracuse recruiters, coach Adrian Autry and assistant Brenden Straughn, treated him for his talent rather than for his last name.

"I feel like a part of it was obviously the connection that my dad went there, but mostly just how they could see me fitting in there and recruiting me for myself and not just who he was," Anthony said to Interview Magazine's Jayson Buford during the post-announcement party.

"He did big things there, but I’m my own player and I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball. So I feel like I made a good choice and I’m happy that the coaching staff has accepted me and the campus as a whole has accepted me. They’re ready for me to come in there and play."

Anthony will now go through his senior year with the Long Island Lutherans before beginning practice with Syracuse in August 2025.

Also Read: NBA journalist shares Kiyan Anthony’s first 'unofficial' visit to Syracuse at age 6 in throwback interview clip with Carmelo Anthony

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here