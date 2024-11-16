NBA journalist shares Kiyan Anthony’s first 'unofficial' visit to Syracuse at age 6 in throwback interview clip with Carmelo Anthony

Kiyan Anthony's commitment to the Syracuse Orange on Friday has rekindled memories of Carmelo Anthony's 2002-03 NCAA title run with the program. Fans and stars alike are raving about the 17-year-old following in his father's footsteps and returning the school to its glory days.

Before Kiyan officially made his decision to join Syracuse, NBA journalist Marc Weber posted a throwback video showcasing the younger Anthony's first-ever visit to Cuse.

In the video, a 6-year-old Kiyan Anthony is seen sitting in the front row as Melo answers questions from the press.

The video is from Feb. 2013, when Syracuse retired Carmelo Anthony’s jersey, lifting it into the Carrier Dome’s rafters at halftime against Georgetown. The jersey was placed next to Orange’s 2003 NCAA championship banner, which was achieved behind Melo’s one-of-a-kind freshman season. More than 35,000 fans were in attendance to honor the then-New York Knicks star.

During the press conference, Weber asked Melo what it was like showing a young Kiyan Syracuse University.

"Just having him here. This is his first college basketball game that he's ever been to. This is definitely one of the most memorable moments of his life," Anthony said.

Anthony also said this is an experience that young Kiyan won't forget and that Melo won't let him forget it.

Carmelo Anthony spent only one season in college. However, it was enough for him to create an impact on the basketball program and create a relationship with its coaches and community.

Carmelo Anthony’s advice to Kiyan Anthony before leading the Orangemen

Carmelo Anthony averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds in his freshman year and led the NCAA in scoring. He posted double-digit points in each contest and also earned the Most Outstanding Player Award in the Final Four.

With his knowledge of the program, Melo advised Kiyan Anthony about navigating pressure and maintaining his oneness next year.

"My Dad just tells me there's going to be a lot of eyes on me as soon as I pull the plug,” Kiyan Anthony said to 247 Sports. "He says to take it all in and don't look at it as pressure but as an opportunity to keep going and keep going better.

“It's going to be the most eyes on me when I step on the court so he says to block it all out and continue to show people the work I've been putting in and believe in the work."

Syracuse Orange coach Adrian Autry wants to take a similar approach as Melo with Kiyan Anthony. He plans to put him as the program’s leader, add complimentary pieces around him, and help him develop for the big league.

