“So dope,” “Legendary”: Dwayne Wade & Jamal Crawford celebrate Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan’s big college decision

Just like Carmelo Anthony in 2002, his son Kiyan Anthony is set to play for the Syracuse Orange in New York. The 17-year-old revealed his decision on his father's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Nov. 15. His decision came two years after the program offered him in Nov. 2022.

Anthony received more than 15 Division I offers from all over the nation, which he narrowed down to six in July. He then picked USC Trojans and Syracuse as his final two spots. The combo guard is the best recruit in New York and the 34th-best player in the 2025 class.

As college hoops fans stormed the comment section with best wishes for Anthony's journey, former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford also joined in:

"So dope 🔥," Wade wrote.

"Legendary!!," Crawford commented.

Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford's comments on Kiyan Anthony's post

Former Orangemen Michael Carter-Williams and Miami Heat's Kevin Love also commented:

"Let’s goooooo," Carter-Williams wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥," Love commented.

Kevin Love and Michael Carter-Williams' comments on Anthony's post

Carmelo Anthony's advice to Kiyan Anthony for his Syracuse journey

Carmelo Anthony was the best player on Syracuse’s 2002-03 championship roster. It was also the only time the Orangemen lifted the NCAA title. With that, as Kiyan Anthony prepared for his leadership role in college, the former NBA star advised him on handling the pressure and maintaining his oneness.

"My Dad just tells me there's going to be a lot of eyes on me as soon as I pull the plug," Anthony said to 247 Sports. "He says to take it all in and don't look at it as pressure but as an opportunity to keep going and keep going better.

“It's going to be the most eyes on me when I step on the court so he says to block it all out and continue to show people the work I've been putting in and believe in the work."

Just like Syracuse, USC also pursued Anthony aggressively. However, the youngster shares that USC limited their interaction to phone calls, whereas Syracuse's head coach Adrian Autry and assistant Brendan Straughn were constantly present at his practices.

Syracuse also presented a wholesome outlook for Anthony, which included their plans about dorms, in-house arrangements, NIL, etc.

