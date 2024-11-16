“I f*ck with it”: Carmelo Anthony and La La react to Angel Reese’s “careful with these women” advice to Kiyan

In the Nov. 1 episode of "Unapologetically Angel," Angel Reese collaborated with Kiyan Anthony. Midway through the episode, the WNBA star advised Anthony to maintain his distance from women, citing that it can have an impact on his basketball journey.

So, when the 17-year-old and his parents appeared on the Nov. 15 season premiere of "7PM in Brooklyn," Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were asked about their sentiments on Reese's advice.

"I think that's the best advice," La La Anthony said. "I'm so glad she told him. I love her, she's like, she's like family and she's like a big sister and I think it's good for him to hear from somebody probably other than his mom. I f**k with it."

"I f**k with it," Carmelo Anthony said. "It's necessary, especially from somebody like, she's been been in college and experienced college on the highest level on the women's side of things, where her team's bigger than the men's side. She knows, she was in college, she knows what's going on. That's good big sister advice." (42:50)

Angel Reese's advice initially came from the perspective of the big leagues, but she quickly asserted that certain habits will also help Kiyan Anthony in college.

"You be outside, you need to be careful when you go to the league, this coming from sis," Reese said. "Even when you are in college, you need to be careful with these women. No, for real, one slip up, you be seeing these stories? Kye, don't do it."

Kiyan Anthony commits to Syracuse Orange

Kiyan Anthony, the best player in New York and the 34th-ranked player in the class of 2025 has announced his commitment to Syracuse Orange. His parents, Carmelo and La La, were present with Kiyan as he made the announcement on the podcast.

Carmelo Anthony played for the Orangemen during the 2002-03 season, leading the program to its first and only NCAA championship. However, the combo guard claims his decision has nothing to do with his father.

"I chose Syracuse because the coaches recruited me from day one," Kiyan Anthony said to 247Sports. "They really showed me they were recruiting me for who I was and that it had nothing to do with my Dad."

"I could see the vision with Sadiq going over there and being one of the most athletic people in the class, an overseas guard coming, and the potential of seniors like JJ Starling and Chris Bell coming back."

The youngster garnered more than 20 Division I offers initially, which he cut down to six programs. Anthony then named Syracuse and USC Trojans as his top two during the final stretch of his selection.

