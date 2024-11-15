Where to watch Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's college announcement live?

Kiyan Anthony is about to make one of the most important decisions of his basketball career. It involves committing to a university that will fit him best.

The son of Carmelo Anthony is set to confirm his final decision on the university he will attend as a highly regarded prospect in the Class of 2025. He narrowed down his choices to the Syracuse Orange and USC Trojans.

Kiyan will be streaming his college decision live on his dad's YouTube channel, "7PM in Brooklyn." It will start Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

A four-star prospect with a 95 rating on 247Sports, Kiyan is ranked the best player in the state of New York, sixth at the shooting guard position, and the 34th-best int he country. His composite score of 0.9866 has the same rankings for the first two categories, with his national rank being 32nd.

Trending

"Anthony is a skilled, smooth scorer and high-volume shot-taker and maker. He plays with an aggressive scoring mentality and is constantly hunting buckets," said 247Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

"There’s plenty of potential to continue ascending too as he gets stronger, embraces the details on the defensive end of the floor, and becomes more efficient offensively by picking his spots and improving his shot-selection without dominating the ball so frequently."

Why Syracuse and USC are Kiyan Anthony's top choices

It should be obvious to basketball fans why Syracuse is in Kiyan Anthony's top two. It involves his father Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo left an unforgettable legacy with the Syracuse men's basketball team, leading them to glory in 2003 when they won the NCAA Championship. He was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player as he went on to be selected third in the 2003 NBA Draft and played 19 seasons until his retirement in 2023.

As for USC, one of Kiyan's friends played for the program. That friend happened to be Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, also a close friend of his dad Carmelo.

It will also be a big decision for Kiyan Anthony in terms of lifestyle. Choosing Syracuse will have him live in New York, while USC will have him reside in California. He is already familiar with the east and west coasts thanks to his father having played in those states (New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers), but the decision remains huge nonetheless for the young basketball star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback