“40 more minutes. Why not go there and win it”: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has clear declaration for National Championship game vs South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, the projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick, has her sights set on the NCAA championship game against South Carolina after defeating UConn 71-69 in the Final Four. Clark contributed 21 points by grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Expressing gratitude for her college journey, Clark has her mind focused on seizing the moment in the championship game.

“To be able to go out on top would be super special, but we're going to have our hands full," Clark said. "South Carolina has been the best all year and kind of been at a different level than anybody else.”

“We're going to do the best we can. Just go out and give it your all. There's only 40 minutes left of my college career.”

Expand Tweet

With career milestones that include becoming Division I's all-time leading scorer and achieving over 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, Clark's legacy is already cemented. However, the NCAA title remains the only accomplishment the $3.2 million NIL-valued star (per On3) has yet to achieve, adding extra motivation for Sunday's game.

Also read: "I'm not a very creative person": $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals exact reason behind her #22 jersey number

Caitlin Clark has a challenge from WNBA MVP

Breanna Stewart, the former WNBA MVP, issued a challenge to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Stewart believes that the 22-year-old guard from Des Moines needs an NCAA title to write her name in golden letter among the greatest players in college basketball history.

“I think so because you're going to look 10 years back and you're going to see all the records she's broken, the points and stuff like that," Stewart told The Athletic. "But anybody knows, your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So, you need one.”

Expand Tweet

Breanna herself enjoyed a successful college career at UConn, winning four NCAA championships and earning Most Outstanding Player honors in each tournament victory.

Along with Stewart's assertion, legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma also offered her opinion regarding Clark.

“I love her. Forget I ever said Paige (Bueckers) is the best player in the country. I think she's (Clark) the best player of all time,” Auriemma said.

With the NCAA Tournament final against South Carolina lurking in the corner, Clark faces the opportunity to silence any doubts about her legacy by leading Iowa to a coveted national championship.

Also read: “Strong case she’s the greatest ever”: Caitlin Clark gets lauded by Skip Bayless amid historic NCAA run

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark win the national championship vs the South Carolina Gamecocks? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion