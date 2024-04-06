“Strong case she’s the greatest ever”: Caitlin Clark gets lauded by Skip Bayless amid historic NCAA run

As the Iowa Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the NCAA championship game after beating the UConn Huskies on Friday, Caitlin Clark is already being praised for her last run in the college ranks. Veteran sports journalist Skip Bayless also gave the two-time AP Player of the Year her flowers.

In a spliced segment of 'The Skip Bayless Show', the 'Undisputed' host emphasized how good Clark is after Iowa's 94-87 win over Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers, where she had 41 points, 12 assists, nine three-pointers, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block.

"Caitlin Clark just took the game over. Because we haven't seen anything like Caitlin Clark," Bayless said. "We can argue all day all night on who is the greatest female player ever, you can make cases that would be hard to dispute but the greatest distance shooter we have ever seen is Caitlin Clark. She is logo threes on cue."

Bayless added that Clark is not just a great shooter but also an efficient passer like John Stockton and LeBron James, and that her ability to make her teammates better is also extraordinary.

The Hawkeyes have one more game with Clark against the South Carolina Gamecocks to determine the 2024 Women's NCAA champions. Bayless feels that if Iowa wins the title, there will be a strong argument that the 22-year-old point guard is the GOAT of women's basketball.

"Never seen quite anything like her," Bayless said. "You can make a strong case that she is the greatest ever."

Caitlin Clark fires 21 points as Iowa advances to the finals against South Carolina

The Iowa Hawkeyes ended their game against the UConn Huskies with a two-point victory (71-69) on Friday to advance to the US NCAA Women's Basketball Championships.

Caitlin Clark had her usual all-around game, giving the Hawkeyes 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three triples, and two steals. Leading the team in scoring was Hannah Stuelke with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

"Sometimes that’s just what you need to win, my teammates stepped up and did a really good job, made some great baskets when we needed it," Clark said (via NBC News).

On the other side, Paige Bueckers had 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Aliyah Edwards had 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists, and one block.

The final matchup between the Hawkeyes and Gamecocks will happen on Sunday, April 7, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.