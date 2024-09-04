$417000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins features in latest commercial for growth & moisture brand, shares excerpt via IG story

  • home icon
By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Sep 04, 2024 11:26 GMT
JuJu Watkins
Image credits: @jujubballin/Instagram

In her latest partnership move, JuJu Watkins was featured in Mielle Organics’ latest Instagram post. The lifestyle brand focuses on reshaping beauty standards associated with women through its various textured hair care products.

Mielle Organics posted a short snippet with Watkins to promote its new product line around Mango and Tulsi blends on Tuesday. Nearly eight hours later, the $417k NIL-valued USC Trojans star (per On3) reposted the reel on her Instagram story.

JuJu Watkins&#039; collaboration video with Mielle Organics
JuJu Watkins' collaboration video with Mielle Organics

The brand promoted its new conditioner, styling gel, leave-in conditioner, skin texture mousse and more through the video.

Mielle partnered with JuJu Watkins last fall, making her one of their biggest brand ambassadors. They also secured a partnership with WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

The two stars' feats in women's basketball embody the brand’s statement to empower women at all levels of the sport.

Watkins churned a freshman year like no other, clinching the all-time record for the highest-scoring freshman with 920 points. She is one of the best scorers in college basketball.

On the other hand, A'ja Wilson is a two-time WNBA MVP, heading for her third. She is leading the 2024 MVP race, averaging 27.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 50% shooting. She is coming off MVP honors through Team USA's gold medal run in Paris.

JuJu Watkins loves her signature bun

JuJu Watkins joined Kevin Hart in May during the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference matchup. After sharing her thoughts on the progress of women’s basketball and picking the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA title, Watkins was directed to her signature bun.

“What is your feelings attached to the conversation, attached to the JuJu bun?" Hart questioned.
“I love it. I've been wearing the bun since seventh grade. To see little girls wearing it at the game, it means everything. But, yeah, I'm very superstitious about my hair, so I have to wear a bun at all times, for each game. It means a lot, it's very important for me," Watkins said. (7:10)
youtube-cover

Watkins’ consistent appearance with her slick top-high bun was reportedly a major reason behind her NIL partnership with Mielle Organics. Moreover, as young women try to imitate Watkins, it also factors into her likability.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
