"You're way cooler than we were": Former UConn star Sue Bird in awe of Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins' star run in the offseason

Paige Bueckers had a busy offseason this year. Be it family visits, professional stints, global events, or collaborating with other big names, the UConn Huskies guard is making the most of her collegiate career.

So, when Bueckers appeared on the A Touch More podcast with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird during the WNBA All-Star, Bird could not help but acknowledge the fame of youngsters these days.

"I'm loving how all of you youngsters, college kids, you guys are hitting the circuit right now," Bird said. "JuJu we mentioned was in Cannes. I've seen you everywhere, You are way cooler than we were. You're like doing stuff," she added.

(starts at 59:20)

Before she attended her first WNBA All-Star game in Phoenix, Paige Bueckers enjoyed some downtime with her family in Montana. She has also been to Seattle to meet her former Huskies teammate Nika Muhl, Portland to work out with Nike and Los Angeles for the ESPYs.

On the other hand, JuJu Watkins was in France attending the Cannes Lions Festival at the time the podcast was recorded. She was weeks away from throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium and from a visit to Roc Nation headquarters.

Since then, Paige Bueckers has mounted new NIL deals, coached a roster for Overtime Select and recorded a podcast with Flau'jae Johnson.

Meanwhile, JuJu Watkins has channeled her focus back to the court, as she was recently seen practicing separately with DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving.

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins will face off on December 21

The UConn Huskies and USC Trojans will make up for one of the most thrilling women's basketball matchups near Christmas this year.

No doubt, it could potentially become one of the most-viewed games since Bueckers will be playing in her last season of college. She is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 draft.

On the other hand, JuJu Watkins is the current freshman of the year and ESPY's best breakthrough athlete award holder. She has the potential to become a star player on the circuit after Bueckers moves to the big league.

