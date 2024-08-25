IN PHOTOS: LeBron James' son Bryce James, USC's JuJu Watkins, Oregon's Jamari Phillips, and more attend day 1 of Mamba League Invitational

Top young basketball names including LeBron James' son Bryce James were seen on the first day of the annual Mamba League Invitational at L.A. Live. The date 8/24 reflects the jersey numbers the late Kobe Bryant donned for the Los Angeles Lakers, resulting in the event celebrated in his honor across the city and hoops world.

As many notable high school players in the nation come together to battle it out to give it all for the Mamba, USC star JuJu Watkins, Caleb Wilson, Alijah Arenas, Oregon commit Jamari Phillips, Bryce James, Christopher Cenac, Christian Collins, Jerry Easter, Tajh Ariza were captured attending the festivities on Day 1.

The tournaments commenced on Friday, Kobe Bryant’s birthday, and will continue in LA for its final day.

The venue is just a minute away from the Crypto.com Arena, where a newly unveiled statue of Gigi Bryant and Kobe Bryant sits.

Bryce James joins entire Los Angeles in celebrating Mamba Day

Bryce James, who plays at Sierra Canyon High School and has an offer to play for USC, is a prominent figure in LA's basketball scene.

As such, the high school star has joined the entire city in donning the purple and gold to signify the impact Black Mamba still has on the City of Angels. Moreover, Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant has launched a unique line of merchandise in the late superstar’s honor, which includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, full-sleeve tees, shorts and more.

Moreover, the world of baseball will also honor the Mamba as the first 40,000 Los Angeles Dodgers fans to arrive in the stadium will win a special Kobe Bryant Dodgers jersey. Additionally, fans will be handed a chance to win a limited edition Showtime Lakers tee featuring sketches of Lakers’ legends.

Furthermore, the Lakers’ theme colors will be on full display on the Pacific Park landmark 90-foot solar-powered Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier. A light show will be displayed in honor of the Kobe Bryant Day and will exhibit Lakers-themed patterns and transitions.

The 174,000 LED lights will shimmer from 7:30 p.m. to midnight and will also display heart signs alongside Bryant’s jersey numbers.

Moreover, Nike has restocked several Kobe Bryant sneakers in its inventory across the nation in light of the celebrations. The brand will also release new renditions of his Kobe 8 Prorto in the coming days. Thereafter, Adidas, being Bryant's first sneaker deal bearer, is also rumored to re-release a new rendition of Bryant's Crazy 8 shoes.

