4X WNBA champ Sue Bird backs Dawn Staley's take in support of transgender athletes wanting to play women's basketball

The conversation around sports and transgender athletes has been a rather delicate one. With arguments about both sides, no clear-cut change has been made to include them in the fold.

But, according to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, those women belong in the conversation and should be allowed to participate.

Here's what Staley said:

"Damn, you got deep on me, didn't you? I'm on the opinion of, if you're a a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion."

When questioned again, Staley took on a straightforward approach, giving the most direct answer possible.

"That's the question you want to ask, I'll give you that. Yes, yes. So now the brainstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game. And I am okay with that, I really am."

Coach's comments were direct and clear, and they found a fan in the form of a fellow WNBA great, Sue Bird, who responded to reports of the transcript about Dawn's comments with a clapping emoji.

Brianna Turner praises Dawn Staley

Sue Bird wasn't the only WNBA legend to praise Dawn Staley, as Brianna Turner also joined the party. While not in response to her comments about trans-inclusivity, she penned a heartfelt message to Coach Staley on her accomplishments at South Carolina.

"What Dawn Staley has accomplished in just 16 years at South Carolina is incredible. Some coaches wait decades to see her success. She’s transformed SC into a powerhouse program. Legendary player & coach! Mad respect for everything she’s poured into the game."

When a commenter tried to make light of her compliments by questioning her as being trans, Brianna Turner did not hold back in her reply, revealing her gender and stating her alignment with the trans community plainly.

"Actually I’m cis! Pronouns she/her & a proud ally of the trans community...trans people belong period"

The entire exchange was heartfelt, with all three women's basketball stars stating their intent and message clearly. Their initiative for a more inclusive game continues headstrong.