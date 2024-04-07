"Winning the championship would seal the deal": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley gives take on $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's chances at "GOAT" status

South Carolina's head coach, Dawn Staley, recently shared her thoughts on the debate surrounding the legacy of Caitlin Clark, the star player from Iowa. Staley stressed the importance of winning a championship in order to cement one's place among the greatest players of all time. Her views align with those of Breanna Stewart, a legendary player from UConn.

Stewart, who clinched an impressive four national titles with UConn from 2013–2016, emphasized the importance of championships in determining greatness.

"You are going to look 10 years back and you are going to see all the records that she has broken, points and stuff like that, but anybody knows your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So you need one," Steward said in an interview with SiriusXM Radio.

Dawn Staley concurred with Stewart's viewpoint, underscoring the significance of championship victories in the GOAT conversation.

"I agree with Stewy when it comes to winning the championship," Staley said. "We're going to talk about GOATs. I think she's the GOAT, to be able to win four national championships and to be MVP. I think she was MVP all four times."

Dawn Staley focused on Caitlin Clark's outstanding feats. Clark, whose NIL valuation stands at $3.2 million, per On3, became the NCAA's top scorer for both men and women.

The South Carolina coach highlighted the pivotal nature of championships in cementing one's legacy, particularly in a rematch scenario like the one between Iowa and South Carolina.

"If Caitlin wins the championship, she's pretty damn good, yeah, like, she's a GOAT. I mean, she's really damn good regardless. But winning the championship would seal the deal," Staley added.

Dawn Staley advocates for financial equity in women's basketball

Dawn Staley wants financial changes in women's basketball. Women's basketball is growing fast and thus merits fair money sharing. Viewe­rship and talent have risen lately, adding demand for women's basketball.

"Our game has built up because we’ve been held back ... the fact that our TV deal was up... ESPN has done a great job ... There’s the talent ... It’s in high demand," Staley said.

Viewe­rship data reveals rising intrigue. Iowa defeating LSU in the Elite Eight attracted 12.3 million spectators on average. This marks a monumental occasion for women's basketball and ESPN.

"We’re going to get there," Staley said about the optimism regarding women's basketball.

Staley emphasized the importance of securing equitable shares of revenue generated by major tournaments, citing the significant financial rewards allocated to men's basketball teams.

"I think I saw 170 million between the 68 teams," Staley said. "It will move your campus in a different direction when it comes to women."

As the sport continues to gain momentum and attract a broader audience, Staley's advocacy underscores the need for systemic changes to ensure financial equity in women's basketball.