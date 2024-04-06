"MOOOVIIIEEEEEEE": $80M worth Travis Scott hypes up women's National Championship game as Caitlin Clark's Iowa faces Dawn Staley's South Carolina

The 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament championship game will take place on Sunday, and the matchup has excited many fans.

Two of the most exciting teams will square off in Cleveland for the national championship as college basketball's record-setter Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes take on the unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Dawn Staley.

This game, as with most of this year's March Madness, has caught the attention of many, including rapper Travis Scott.

Scott, with a net worth of $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, took to social media to hype up the title clash.

"I DONT CARE WHAT YOU DOING EVERY BODY GOTTA WATCH THE FINALS SUNDAY. MOOOVIIIEEEEEEE," Scott posted on X.

The national championship game between the Hawkeyes and Gamecocks is set to be a highly competitive affair. Both teams have had a strong tournament, and the caliber of talent available on either side will be enough to bring in the viewers.

The Gamecocks have not lost a game all season and made the national championship game after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 78-59.

In contrast, the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had beaten the reigning champions, the LSU Tigers, in the previous round, narrowly defeated women's basketball powerhouse the UConn Huskies and their star player Paige Bueckers, 71-69.

The two teams are stacked with talent and will go toe-to-toe on Sunday to decide who will be the national champion. But for one player, the eyes of the world will be on her.

Can Caitlin Clark win the national championship in her final college season?

One player that many, including Travis Scott, will keep an eye on during the national championship game is Caitlin Clark. In her final collegiate season, Clark has had an incredible year. The records she has broken this season have been the reward for an impressive and high-scoring college basketball career.

Clark has also been the catalyst for bringing in new viewers and fans who have probably never paid much attention to the women's game before.

The national championship game will be her final game in college basketball, as she has declared for the WNBA draft, which will happen a week after the national championship game on April 15.

Caitlin Clark has been a dominant individual, but the one thing she does not have in her trophy cabinet is a national championship. If she can have one of her usual performances in the national championship game against the undefeated Gamecocks, she might lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first basketball national championship. It will be a fitting end to a career that would suit a movie.

