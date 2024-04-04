"It was tough for Angel Reese": Stephen A. Smith backs LSU star's emotional interview after Elite Eight defeat against Caitlin Clark

Following LSU's defeat against Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the Women's March Madness 2023, Tigers star Angel Reese faced backlash for her postgame interview.

An emotional Reese talked about how difficult her life has been in the spotlight since LSU won the championship last season, mentioning that she had been sexualized and received death threats.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith expressed support for Reese while acknowledging that playing the villain will result in some level of hostility. Here's what he said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show":

"You can't want to be the villain, pride yourself in it, and then lose and suddenly succumb to those emotions. However, after a loss, athletes face a mountain of emotions, compounded by personalized insults from adults who should set better examples.

"It was tough for Angel Reese when they lost because LSU got their a**es handed to them."

Smith also highlighted Reese's behavior in the NCAA title game against Iowa last season, where she taunted Clark. At the same time, he also stated how similar the behavior of Clark was against her opponents last season.

Caitlin Clark was dominant against LSU in the Elite Eight throughout the game. She scored a total of 41 points and secured 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 12 assists. Clark was all over the court and her performance has been met with widespread praise.

On the other hand, Reese's performance in the same match was overshadowed by LSU's defeat. She scored a total of 17 points and secured an impressive 20 rebounds and 4 assists. Despite her efforts, LSU couldn't secure a win.

With the win, Iowa advanced to the Final Four of 2024 March Madness, just two steps away from the program's first title glory. They will face UConn on Saturday and Caitlin Clark will look to push past them too.

Angel Reese declares for the 2024 WNBA draft

LSU star Angel Reese has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese's announcement was made via a photo shoot in Vogue.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready.”

Averaging 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season, Reese is expected to be a first-round pick and ESPN has her going at No. 6 to the Minnesota Lynx.

