5-star Arkansas commit JJ Andrews impresses with 24 points with John Calipari and Mark Pope in attendance

JJ Andrews, a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, received visits from Arkansas coach John Calipari and Kentucky coach Mark Pope at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Thursday. Andrews left no doubt in impressing both coaches, pouring in 24 points and ten rebounds to lead his team to victory.

Andrews, a 12th-ranked high school player in the ESPN 100, committed to Calipari's Arkansas program in May, and his performances so far in Peach Jam suggest that he is living up to the billing.

The Arkansas native has averaged 19.2 points and seven boards per game, shooting 43.3%.

With Calipari sitting courtside, Pope's presence added another interesting subplot to the game, as he is likely evaluating other talents at the tournament. @slam_hs Instagram shared pictures and videos of the match, showing Calipari and Pope keenly observing the players.

Kentucky's target Jason Crowe Jr and Tyran Stokes were also in the game, representing the Oakland Soldiers against Andrews. Crowe erupted for a game-high 36 points, while Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, scored 20 points.

JJ Andrews explains his decision to join John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks

JJ Andrews, who plays for Little Rock Christian Academy, still has a year left in high school but has already made up his mind about where he wants to play college ball.

He received offers from USC, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Missouri, but ultimately chose his home-state Razorbacks — especially with John Calipari now in charge.

"I feel like Arkansas is ultimately a great fit for me," JJ Andrews told On3 about his commitment. "They operate like professionals every day and I feel like I will be competing against the best of the best everyday in practice. I feel like we have a great chance to win a national championship."

His father, Shawn Andrews, played offensive line at Arkansas and later in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. So the connection to the Razorbacks goes way back for the Andrews family, which likely influenced his decision.

John Calipari has been in Fayetteville for over a year and is hoping to bring back their glory days. For the upcoming season, Calipari is relying heavily on his recruiting class, as he brought in six freshmen.

