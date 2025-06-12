5-star Dylan Mingo goes off with 30-point double-double in win vs Taylen Kinney

Some of the best high school basketball stars gathered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for the NBPA top 100 camp. There, Dylan Mingo and Taylen Kinney, two of their class' best point guards, took on each other.

It was Mingo who came out on top during Wednesday's scrimmage, however, dropping yet another double-double with 30 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds.

Dylan Mingo's double-double came after a previous double-double earlier that same day, dropping 29 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in his first game. He was considered one of the camp's best performers, with this second double-double being a cherry on top of an already-impressive showing.

What is more is that he did this while a lot of college coaches were present at Rock Hill to watch these high school players perform. Duke's John Scheyer, Kentucky's Mark Pope, North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Arkansas' John Calipari and more were present during the camp and watching out for possible recruits.

As for Taylen Kinney, he was also impressive during the NBPA top 100 camp, dropping 30 points during his first game at Rock Hill. Like Dylan Mingo, the five-star Overtime Elite point guard was also considered one of the most impressive prospects during the event.

A total of 111 of the best high school basketball athletes were present during the event, with several former NBA stars helping train them during the camp. This included former NBA All-Star John Wall and former NBA star Josh Smith.

Dylan Mingo gets offers from North Carolina, Louisville

Before joining the NBPA top 100 camp, Dylan Mingo had been impressing many during the Nike EYBL circuit. The five-star point guard averaged 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for his AAU team, the PSA Cardinals. As with many five-stars, his AAU stints are where many college coaches usually pay attention, and this was evident as he received two big D1 offers.

Both offers came just days from each other, with the first one happening on May 27. This offer came from Louisville and was confirmed by On3's Jamie Shaw.

As for the second offer, it came on May 29, and it came from a blue-blood school, with North Carolina, best known for producing Michael Jordan, sending him a scholarship offer.

Previously, Mingo had been entertaining offers from Alabama, St. John's, Texas, Illinois, Ole Miss and other big D1 schools.

