5-star Long Island recruit Dylan Mingo drops 29 point double double in NBPA top 100 camp

When Kiyan Anthony went out with a groin injury in November 2024, it was Dylan Mingo who carried Long Island Lutheran. During Wednesday's NBPA Top 100 Camp, the five-star point guard showed everyone a preview of what he could do at LuHi as he enters his senior year next fall.

The LuHi point guard exploded for a double-double performance during one of the games during the NBPA Top 100 camp, dropping 29 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for one of the camp's best performances.

As the video showed, the five-star prospect showed a more talkative side to himself as Slam magazine mic'd him up during the camp while he was doing some exercises. He also showed off his ball-handling skills, his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, his ability to drive to the hoop and score over defenders, and his creativity when scoring.

The camp was held in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and several and college coaches and former NBA players were watching the action, including Matt Barnes, Richard Hamilton, James Jones and Hakeem Olajuwon.

However, it is the coaches in attendance that could shape the attendees' future, and they include Rick Barnes of Tennessee, John Calipari of Kentucky, Hubert Davis of North Carolina, Pat Kelsey of Louisville, Dusty May of Michigan, Mark Pope of Kentucky and John Scheyer of Duke.

Dylan Mingo impressed many of them as he shot 64.9 percent from the field and was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc during the first game. MaxPreps noted that he was one of the three most impressive performers during the training camp.

Which schools are trying to recruit Dylan Mingo?

Much like his former teammate, Kiyan Anthony, Dylan Mingo is also ranked the No. 1 player in New York from his class, and this means that a lot of schools are trying to recruit him. He has not yet announced which schools he is officially visiting yet but the younger of the Mingo Brothers still has a lot to choose from.

While this is still considered early in his recruitment, St. John's is considered the favorite to land Dylan Mingo so far, according to On3, with a 9.9% chance. This is followed by Providence with 8.6%, Virginia Tech with 7.4%, and then Washington and Oklahoma State, with each having a 6.2% chance to recruit him.

He also has offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Louisville, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Florida State, Alabama, Dayton and Missouri.

