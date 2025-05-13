Brandon McCoy, Jason Crowe Jr. & Dylan Mingo take top spots among the Top 10 point guards in the class of 2026

With the class of 2025 graduating in a few weeks, the class of 2026 is getting ready to take over. With that, ESPN released its final player rankings for the 2024-25 season, revealing the best point guards of the class on Monday. As many expected, Brandon McCoy Jr. is still at the top of the list.

McCoy, ranked No. 2 overall in the "2026 ESPN 100," challenged No. 1 Tyran Stokes for that top spot in various rankings. However, after missing several games due to injury, he slid to second, though he is still his class' best point guard.

The No. 5 overall from the class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr., the son of the former LA Clippers guard, is the No. 2 point guard from his class. Crowe is a scoring machine for the Inglewood Sentinels, even besting five-star Alijah Arenas during their meeting this season.

As for the third-best point guard of the class, ESPN has ranked Long Island Lutheran's Dylan Mingo, the No. 11 overall. Mingo was not the star player of the Crusaders, as the two go-to scorers were his elder brother, Kayden Mingo, and the son of Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan. However, he has also been shown to be an excellent playmaker who can score if needed.

Only three five-stars were included in ESPN's Top 10 best point guards from the class of 2026, as the rest are all four stars, including No. 20-ranked Marcus Johnson and No. 21-ranked Taylen Kinney.

Who are the other Top 3 top recruits from the class of 2026?

While Brandon McCoy Jr. is considered the No. 2, his rival for the No. 1 spot is Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) shooting guard Tyran Stokes, who had been dominant for the Knights. Like McCoy, however, Stokes failed to lead his team to a Southern Section Open Division title, let alone a state championship.

As for the No. 3, it is McCoy's teammate at St. John Bosco, Christian Collins, the No. 1-ranked power forward. He and his top point guard teammate often connect, as the No. 2 overall prospect is considered one of the best playmakers in high school today.

They will be joined by fellow class of 2026 five-star Tajh Ariza at St. John Bosco next year.

