Video: Mic’d up Taylen Kinney dazzles with 30-points at NBPA top 100 camp

Five-star point guard Taylen Kinney continues to impress this offseason, showing his dominance during the NBPA top 100 camp on Wednesday. The Overtime Elite star dropped 30 points in one of the scrimmages.

Slam High School mic'd up the incoming high school senior during the scrimmage, with plenty of NBA scouts in attendance. Kinney showed his range, hitting a 3-pointer from NBA distance, and scored from midrange and in the paint. He also showcased his ability to handle the ball effectively, as well as his prowess on a catch-and-shoot play.

Kinney averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 ur rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for RWE, which took the No. 3 seed heading to the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the second round by 2025 five-star Shon Abaev and Fear of God Athletics, which were the No. 6 seed.

Kinney also plays for Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 20.3 ppg for the AAU 17U team. It has a 7-1 record after Spring Sessions II, and is second in the Superstar B division, trailing the Washington Warriors.

Kinney is known as a scorer and playmaker, and is one of the more physically imposing guards from his class with his 6-foot-6 wingspan.

Kentucky and Louisville remain favorites to recruit five-star point guard Taylen Kinney

Being one of the top point guards in his class, Taylen Kinney has a lot of suitors, and he is scheduling official visits to several schools. He visited Louisville on June 5 and will visit Oregon on Sept. 6. However, many are considering his recruitment as a race between the two schools.

According to On3, Kentucky and Louisville are the favorites to land the five-star point guard. With his five unofficial visits to Wildcats, they are in the lead with a 25.8% chance, followed by the Cardinals at 22.6%. However, Purdue and Oregon are not far behind, with the Boilermakers at 19.4% and the Ducks at 12.2%.

