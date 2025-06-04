Pat Kelsey to get two days to convince Top 20 recruit Taylen Kinney in favor of the Louisville Cardinals  

With much of the Class of 2025 already committed or signed, schools are now turning their attention to the Class of 2026, with Taylen Kinney being one of the top prizes.

The Overtime Elite point guard, ranked No. 14 overall by 247Sports, will visit Louisville on Thursday and Friday, and Pat Kelsey is expected to roll out the red carpet.

Kinney is a Kentucky native, with Louisville and Kentucky being two of the favorites to land the five-star point guard. Kentucky is considered the favorite by On3, with a 25.8% chance to land Kinney, with Louisville not far behind at 22.6%.

Should Kelsey manage to impress the RWE star, Louisville might get a better chance of landing Kinney.

Kinney played for RWE in Overtime Elite last season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. He also competes in the Adidas 3SSB circuit for Wildcat Select, where he averages 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Here is how 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein describes Kinney's game:

"Kinney is a scoring and playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack. He’s a three-range scoring threat who is creative and crisp with his handle, especially adept at getting to his pull-up, but can also get to the pain." he said.""He can rise-up at the rim when he has some momentum, and also owns dexterity and touch as a lay-up maker.

"He’s capable of knocking down open threes, with a plenty projectable stroke, but could get more consistent after making 33% in the OTE last season and short-arming his release at times. Kinney also has good natural instincts and timing as a passer, averaging 5.0 assists per game as a junior."

Taylen Kinney's stepfather outlines his next visits lined up

Taylen Kinney's visit to Louisville will be a big one for the five-star point guard. His stepfather and AAU Coach, Andrew Mitchell, spoke to Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday, regarding what is next for the OTE star.

“He has a visit to Louisville (official) this Thursday and Friday," Mitchell said. "He’s going to Oregon September 6 (official). He’s not set a date for Indiana yet. That will be an official whenever he decides to take it."

For now, Kinney is continuing to impress for Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

