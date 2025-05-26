5-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards shares courtside moment with Damian Lillard, Dominique Malonga at Storm-Aces clash

Oliviyah Edwards is relishing her offseason break. The five-star prospect got to hang out with professional basketball stars at Sunday's game between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, sharing snaps with Damian Lillard and Dominique Malonga on her Instagram story.
Edwards posted a picture of herself talking to Malonga, who plays for Seattle in the WNBA. She included a reaction to their conversation, praising Malonga's hops with her caption.
"Washington State definitely winning the dunk contest," Edwards wrote after tagging Malonga's Instagram account.
Oliviyah Edwards also took a photo with Lillard, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.
Lillard's appearance in the WNBA game was a pleasant surprise after he had torn his Achilles tendon during the Bucks' first-round clash against the Indiana Pacers in the ongoing 2025 NBA playoffs.
Oliviyah Edwards is a prime target for powerhouse teams in the NCAA ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Edwards, who was raised in Tacoma, named LSU, South Carolina, USC, Tennessee, Duke, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Washington and North Carolina as her top 10 teams last summer. She has already seen USC, South Carolina, Tennessee and LSU.
Dominique Malonga's Seattle grabs win in front of Oliviyah Edwards and Damian Lillard in Aces clash
Olviiyah Edwards and Damian Lillard watched Dominique Malonga and the Seattle Storm cruise to victory in their WNBA clash against the Las Vegas Aces. Five players scored in double figures for the Storm, who recorded a 102-82 win.
Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 23 points. She shot 10-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. She stuffed the stat sheet against the Aces, amassing eight boards, six dimes and one steal. Fellow starters Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor dropped 12 points each.
Substitutes Erica Wheeler and Dominique Malonga contributed off the bench, combining for 29 points. Wheeler scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Malonga added eight points and five rebounds.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here