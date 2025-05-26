5-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards shares courtside moment with Damian Lillard, Dominique Malonga at Storm-Aces clash

Oliviyah Edwards is relishing her offseason break. The five-star prospect got to hang out with professional basketball stars at Sunday's game between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, sharing snaps with Damian Lillard and Dominique Malonga on her Instagram story.

Ad

Edwards posted a picture of herself talking to Malonga, who plays for Seattle in the WNBA. She included a reaction to their conversation, praising Malonga's hops with her caption.

"Washington State definitely winning the dunk contest," Edwards wrote after tagging Malonga's Instagram account.

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards shared a photo of herself talking to Seattle star Dominique Malonga at Sunday's game between the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. Source: Instagram/@oliviyah.edwards

Ad

Trending

Oliviyah Edwards also took a photo with Lillard, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

Lillard's appearance in the WNBA game was a pleasant surprise after he had torn his Achilles tendon during the Bucks' first-round clash against the Indiana Pacers in the ongoing 2025 NBA playoffs.

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards shared a photo of herself with Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard at Sunday's game between the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. Source: Instagram/@oliviyah.edwards

Ad

Oliviyah Edwards is a prime target for powerhouse teams in the NCAA ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Edwards, who was raised in Tacoma, named LSU, South Carolina, USC, Tennessee, Duke, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Washington and North Carolina as her top 10 teams last summer. She has already seen USC, South Carolina, Tennessee and LSU.

Dominique Malonga's Seattle grabs win in front of Oliviyah Edwards and Damian Lillard in Aces clash

Olviiyah Edwards and Damian Lillard watched Dominique Malonga and the Seattle Storm cruise to victory in their WNBA clash against the Las Vegas Aces. Five players scored in double figures for the Storm, who recorded a 102-82 win.

Ad

Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (#14) looks on from the team bench during the second half of their WNBA game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Photo: Imagn

Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 23 points. She shot 10-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. She stuffed the stat sheet against the Aces, amassing eight boards, six dimes and one steal. Fellow starters Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor dropped 12 points each.

Substitutes Erica Wheeler and Dominique Malonga contributed off the bench, combining for 29 points. Wheeler scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Malonga added eight points and five rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here