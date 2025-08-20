  • home icon
  5-star recruits Kaleena Smith and Saniyah Hall put on a show with ex-Rutgers star Ace Bailey in attendance 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:12 GMT
High school hoopers Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith
High school hoopers Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith

Utah Jazz draftee and former Rutgers star Ace Bailey was in attendance as Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith, two of the nation's top young talents, went head-to-head at the Overtime Select championship game on Sunday.

On Instagram, Overtime Select shared a picture and video of Bailey arriving at the game and taking a seat courtside.

"Welcome to the fan club @acebailey," the caption read.
Hall, the top-ranked player in the 2026 class, and Smith, the top player in the 2027 class, underscored their elite prospect status through exceptional performances.

Hall led The All Knighters to a fiercely contested triumph over ISO WRLD to win the second annual Overtime Select championship at the OTE Arena in Atlanta.

Committed to the University of Southern California, Hall led her team to victory with a stat line that solidified her position as a generational talent. She recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals, earning her the tournament's Most Valuable Player title.

On the other hand, ISO WRLD captain Kaleena Smith also showcased her remarkable scoring prowess, contributing 28 points alongside three rebounds and four assists.

Despite their big numbers, neither Hall nor Smith led the game in scoring. That distinction belonged to CeCe Dennis, who put up 29 points for the All Knighters.

There was only a five-point differential after the third quarter, with All Knighters maintaining the lead, setting the stage for a decisive final period. They ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring ISO WRLD by 11 points to secure their 87-71 victory.

Saniyah Hall celebrates MVP trophy with heartfelt Instagram message

Saniyah Hall shared her excitement and gratitude on Tuesday after being named the Overtime Select Tournament MVP and leading her team to the championship title.

"Thank you summer of ‘25, these moments are unforgettable #ᴀɢᴛɢ," she wrote.
Hall averaged 21.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game throughout the tournament.

Her Instagram post showed a carousel of photos and videos: celebrating with her teammates, lifting the championship trophy and posing with her MVP award.

She will return to SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, to resume her final year of high school. Hall committed to USC in July and is set to join the Trojans next year.

