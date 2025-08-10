Video: 5-star Kaleena Smith shows off impressive range in Overtime Select exhibition

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, put on a show at Overtime Select Season 2 and earned Player of the Game honors on Saturday. Playing for ISO WRLD, Smith finished with 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds in a victory over Oliviyah Edwards and Venom Tears at OTE Arena in Atlanta.Overtime Select posted a clip of Smith making an impressive 3-pointer with a little less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.&quot;Winning is the only option for Kaleena 🔥,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaleena Smith, also the captain for her team, led them to the inaugural OT Select championship game last year, where they fell short to Double Dynasty.In July, Smith participated in the Adidas 3SSB 17U circuit with Team Seven Days. She averaged 23.0 points and 5.9 assists per game in the tournament, leading her team to the championship win against the Utah Lady Prospects.With over two years until she graduates from high school, Smith has plenty of time to grow her game and attract interest from more colleges. She has already received offers from top Division I programs, including South Carolina, UConn, UCLA and LSU.Kaleena Smith becomes first high school women's player with Adidas NIL dealAdidas recognized Kaleena Smith's potential and signed her as their first high school women's basketball player to a name, image and likeness deal. Under the leadership of Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion who serves as the head of women's basketball at Adidas, Smith is her first NIL signing. The deal was revealed last November.&quot;I embrace any opportunity to challenge myself and improve my game, and I believe that’s what has fostered the confidence and skill I have on the court,&quot; Smith said in the statement.&quot;I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating, and to get to do that with a brand like adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me.&quot;According to the press release, Smith will represent Adidas by wearing their footwear and apparel in every game and will be featured in several brand campaigns. Her AAU team, Seven Days, which competes in the 3SSB circuit, is also sponsored by the brand as part of the deal.