Shaq's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, hyped as Oliviyah Edwards narrows down 6 schools feat. Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Kim Mulkey's LSU and more

Me'Arah O'Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, showed love to Oliviyah Edwards, a five-star forward from Washington, after she narrowed down her list to six schools. On Wednesday, Edwards announced on Instagram the schools she will consider playing for, which include Dawn Staley's South Carolina and Kim Mulkey's LSU.Overtime Select posted on Instagram a graphic of Edwards, celebrating her narrowing down her college options with the phrase &quot;TOP 6&quot; in large golden letters dominating the background. The logos of six universities were arranged around the picture. USC, Florida, Tennessee and Washington completed the list. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostO'Neal, a 6-foot-4 guard who spent her freshman season with the Gators, commented on the post, trying to sway Edwards to Gainesville.&quot;BIG O!!! Gatorlanddd babyyyy🐊🐊🐊 Dunkin alll innna SEC,&quot; she wrote.Screenshot via Instagram (@overtimeselect/IG)Edwards, the No. 1 power forward in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, made an official visit to USC in February and has visits planned to all her shortlisted schools this fall. She will visit Florida on Sep. 5, Tennessee on Sep 12, South Carolina on Sep. 19, Washington on Sep. 26 and LSU on Oct. 9.&quot;I’m going to keep an open mindset, and then after that, I’m going to make my decision, and that’ll be that,&quot; Edwards told Yahoo Sports.Me'Arah O'Neal will be more than happy to see a player of Edwards’ caliber land on her team and together bring the Gators to the top of the SEC. O'Neal averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for Florida as a freshman.Me'Arah O'Neal shows off shooting skills in intense offseason training sessionAlthough Me'Arah O'Neal played 35 games last season for the Gators, she only started eight, so she looks determined to make a bigger impact for them in her sophomore year.Being the daughter of a player who earned 15 All-Star selections and four NBA championships must be difficult at times, but Me'Arah learned a few things from her dad - work ethic and dedication to the game.Last month, the Gators women's basketball Instagram account posted a video of the player working on her shooting skills, draining 3-pointers one after another during an offseason practice.&quot;(Locked) in,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMe'Arah O'Neal is poised to have a breakout season with the Gators after improving her shooting stroke and overall game during the summer.