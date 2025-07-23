No. 1 Class of 2027 hooper Kaleena Smith receives an offer from former NCAA champ Carmelo Anthony's alma mater

Kaleena Smith, the basketball phenom ranked No. 1 in the 2027 class, has received scholarship offers from many top-tier programs, and on Tuesday, Syracuse was added to that list. Smith, despite being only 5-foot-6, has the skills and scoring prowess of a guard much bigger than her.No doubt, Smith has every program in the country on notice, and former NCAA champion Carmelo Anthony's alma mater is not shying away from that opportunity. UConn, LSU and South Carolina have already offered the prodigy a scholarship, according to CBS Sports.Smith announced on Instagram that the Orange are joining the mix.&quot;After having a great conversation with (head coach Felisha Legette-Jack) &amp; (assistant coach Caleb Samson), I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Syracuse !! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡🧡,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSmith still has two years of high school left, but the ceiling is incredibly high for the young hooper from Ontario, CA.Brandon Clay, 247 Sports Director of Scouting, claimed that Smith is the best high school player in the country at present, regardless of class.Kaleena Smith wins most outstanding player at Adidas 3SSB 17U championshipKaleena Smith of the Seven Days Basketball put on a show at the Adidas 3SSB 17U Palmetto Road championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina, this week and took home the most outstanding player award. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe averaged 23 points and 5.9 assists per game, guiding Seven Days to the championship title.Smith recorded 22 points and seven assists in the title game against the Utah Lady Prospects to secure the title in overtime. Smith will return to Ontario Christian High School in California, where she will start her junior year.