No. 1 Class of 2027 hooper Kaleena Smith receives an offer from former NCAA champ Carmelo Anthony's alma mater

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:50 GMT
Kaleena Smith received offer from Carmelo Anthony
Kaleena Smith received offer from Carmelo Anthony's alma mater Syracuse - Source: Getty, Imagn

Kaleena Smith, the basketball phenom ranked No. 1 in the 2027 class, has received scholarship offers from many top-tier programs, and on Tuesday, Syracuse was added to that list. Smith, despite being only 5-foot-6, has the skills and scoring prowess of a guard much bigger than her.

No doubt, Smith has every program in the country on notice, and former NCAA champion Carmelo Anthony's alma mater is not shying away from that opportunity. UConn, LSU and South Carolina have already offered the prodigy a scholarship, according to CBS Sports.

Smith announced on Instagram that the Orange are joining the mix.

"After having a great conversation with (head coach Felisha Legette-Jack) & (assistant coach Caleb Samson), I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Syracuse !! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡🧡," she wrote.
Smith still has two years of high school left, but the ceiling is incredibly high for the young hooper from Ontario, CA.

Brandon Clay, 247 Sports Director of Scouting, claimed that Smith is the best high school player in the country at present, regardless of class.

Kaleena Smith wins most outstanding player at Adidas 3SSB 17U championship

Kaleena Smith of the Seven Days Basketball put on a show at the Adidas 3SSB 17U Palmetto Road championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina, this week and took home the most outstanding player award.

She averaged 23 points and 5.9 assists per game, guiding Seven Days to the championship title.

Smith recorded 22 points and seven assists in the title game against the Utah Lady Prospects to secure the title in overtime. Smith will return to Ontario Christian High School in California, where she will start her junior year.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications