Carmelo Anthony returns to alma mater Oak Hill Academy in a new role

Back in the 2000s, Oak Hill Academy was unstoppable, and one of the big reasons was Carmelo Anthony. He led the school to several tournament championships and garnered national attention, and this happened around the same time LeBron James was dominating in Ohio and also getting national attention.

Now, Melo is going back to his alma mater, but not as a player. The NBA legend will now serve as the school's co-general manager of basketball operations, alongside Bay Frazier. This was confirmed by ESPN's SportsCenter Next.

Carmelo Anthony also put out a statement regarding his new job as co-general manager for Oak Hill Academy:

"I've had my time on the court, and now it's about helping the right people in position to lead and elevate the next generation," said Carmelo Anthony in a statement.

After graduating, Carmelo Anthony went on to become a one-and-done at Syracuse, but he made that one season count, winning the NCAA national title in 2003. He would then become a 10-time NBA All-Star and an NBA scoring champion in 2004, as well as a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Melo's return to Oak Hill Academy came after a disappointing season, where the team went 23-11 and did badly in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, with only a 4-6 record.

The Warriors also had an early exit in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament playoffs, exiting during the first round after being eliminated by Long Island Lutheran, which was led by Carmelo's son, Kiyan Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony's legacy at Oak Hill Academy

Carmelo Anthony only spent his senior year at Oak Hill, previously going to school at Towson Catholic High School during his first three years in high school.

However, he got into trouble at his old school, so his mother decided to transfer him to another school. She originally wanted him to go to a military school, but she soon changed her mind and sent him to Oak Hill Academy. This changed his life from a troubled youth to a basketball star.

Oak Hill faced off against powerful teams on the national stage, entering The Les Schwab Invitational and beating Mater Dei before entering the Nike Academy National Invitational. There, they defeated then-No. 1-ranked Westchester High School 77–61 in the final. They also faced off against LeBron James and St. Vincent–St. Mary High School and won 72-66.

As a senior, he averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He was also named a Jordan Brand Classic, Parade, USA Today and McDonald's All-American.

