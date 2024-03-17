LSU Tigers star forward Angel Reese has not only shaken the college basketball world with her hooping talents but also with her sense of style.

With an NIL valuation of $1.8 million (per On3), Reese has inked deals with many brands like Beats by Dre, Reebok, Airbnb, Tampax, Play Station, etc. This has also given her the opportunity to showcase her style game.

Let's look at all the times Angel Reese stunned in glamorous outfits.

#1 Angel Reese is a denim dream with a Chanel purse

The LSU Lady Tigers star brought her most stylish A-game forward in a photo posted on March 4, 2024. Pairing wide-legged denim pants over a white cropped top, she made a funky statement. Her metallic Chanel purse added a layer of texture and pop to her entire ensemble.

Angel Reese with her Chanel purse.

#2 Rocking in Reebok

The next outfit on the list is Reese's Reebok uniform, which she rocks when she's off the court. In a collaborative post with Reebok, the college athlete wore a black and white zipper jacket with black bicycle shorts.

#3 Reminiscing the 90s

Reese loves the 90s aesthetic and can often be seen in various ensembles that are inspired by that era. She once wore a criss-cross belt mini-skirt with a grey-colored crop top. Adding an overshirt, she completed the look with a beanie, thigh-high boots, and a shoulder bag. The entire outfit gave off an 'Insta Baddie' look, which has heavy inspiration from 90s fashion.

Reese in a ravishing outfit.

#4 Bayou Barbie glows

In a series of photoshoots, Reese showed off her outfits that were more on the oomphy and beachy side. Showing off her athletic physique, she donned a golden mini-skirt, a bikini top, and a jacket of the same color in crocodile texture. The golden jewelry added more warmth to the entire outfit and made her look like a professional model.

Angel Reese's glamorous glow.

#5 Feather dress for birthday

The last look featured on this list is from Angel Reese's 20th birthday. The theme of the party was 'Mean Girls' and everything, from the cake to the decoration, was pink. Reese wore a white dress that was decorated with feathers. She paired her birthday dress with silver strappy heels and left her tresses open for the special occasion.

Bayou Barbie on her birthday

