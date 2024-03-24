5 times Gabbie Marshall's boyfriend Spencer Touro expressed admiration for the Iowa guard

Gabbie Marshall and the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to make their way into the 2024 NCAA tournament. The guard will give her best performance in order to help her team make its mark in the highly anticipated annual championship. To support her efforts, her boyfriend, Spencer Touro, will cheer for her.

Touro is an Iowa graduate who is now a personal trainer at West Branch, as per his Instagram bio. Apart from that, he holds a bachelor's degree in sports and diversion and has been a head sophomore baseball trainer at Benton People Group Secondary School since May 2022.

Gabbir Marshall often posts pictures of herself with her boyfriend on her social media account. Not only do the pictures garner positive comments from fans, but Touro also makes sure to leave love-filled words for the rising Iowa star.

Five times Gabbie Marshall's boyfriend wrote admiring words for her

1. Marshall's 1,000 career points

Gabbie and Iowa's official Instagram account collaborated to upload her milestone of achieving 1,000 career points. The remarkable feat came when the Hawkeyes played against Minnesota to seal an impressive 108-60 victory. Fans were happy to see the Ohio native mark her name in history. Her boyfriend, Spencer, also celebrated her by commenting with crown emojis.

Image Credit: Gabbie Marshall's Instagram Post

2. Celebrating anniversary with each other

Gabbir and Spencer celebrated their one-year anniversary. The 5-foot-9 guard posted a series of never-seen-before pictures on her Instagram feed. Along with getting numerous wishes from her fans and friends, Spencer lovingly commented:

"Luckiest guy in the world. I love you."

Image Credit: Marshall's Instagram Post

3. Playing and having fun

Marshall returned to Iowa for her senior year. In the caption of a photo she posted, she stated that she was having fun while playing the game. Her boyfriend supported her and wrote:

"She back."

Image Credit: Marshall's Instagram Post

4. Enjoying snacks

Gabbie Marshall joined hands with a Mexican restaurant to celebrate National Queso Day. She promoted the restaurant's offer, where, for every entree order, one would get free chips and queso. Spencer was excited about the offer and commented:

"I better see slide 1 waiting for me at the entrance"

Spencer Touro and fans commented on Marshall's post.

5. A serene vacation

Gabbie Marshall and her friends took a trip to the Amalfi Coast after winning the Big Ten Championship. In the pictures, Marshall could be seen enjoying herself with her other friends, one of whom was the Iowa star, Caitlin Clark. Her boyfriend wrote:

"Pic #2 got me shook"

Image Credit: Marshall's Instagram Post

Fans love to see Marshall and Touro's interaction on social media.