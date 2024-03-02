Deion Sanders loves his children equally, even though he picks his favorite child of the week all the time. But when it comes to setting a budget for his children's birthdays, he goes mum.

In 2022, a few days before her 19th birthday, Shelomi 'Bossy' Sanders went to her two-time Super Bowl champion father to ask for birthday gifts and money. The $50 million-worth head coach welcomed her and told her it was one of his favorite days.

Shelomi then pressed her father to set a limit for birthday money, as she wanted to buy clothes. She asked him for the highest amount that he could give her. Sanders said this to her in a hilarious manner:

"I think $5."

Both of them burst into laughter, and then Deion Sanders added:

Baby, I think you too old for real gifts. I think there's a certain age that when big gifts stop. Y'all gotta understand that."

Then Shelomi said:

"I respectfully need your pockets to hurt tomorrow."

Deion Sanders agreed to try his best and arranged for a birthday dinner. Shelomi recently celebrated her 20th birthday in December. Her birthday marks a milestone for Neon Deion, as all his children have entered adulthood.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter's birthday and called her his second favorite child of the time:

"Please help me wish my baby girl Happy Birthday @shelomisanders 'BOSSY.' I pray u enjoyed this beautiful day and continue to be the light that God called u to be."

"I'm Praying for u baby. #Daddy you're ranked 2nd behind @shilosanders by the way. This just in, I changed my mind @shelomisanders is #1 for 22 hours which is her Number!!! 👍🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾✅"

Deion Sanders son Shedeur supports Shelomi in the Buffs vs. Washington game

The Washington Huskies went against the Colorado Buffaloes in an intense Pac-12 matchup at the Coors Event Center in Boulder. Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, attended the game to support his sister and Colorado's women's basketball team.

Sheduer Sanders with Miss Peggy, a die-hard Colorado sports fan.

Shedeur's appearance did wonders for the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team, as they went back in the W column after playing the Huskies on Thursday.

