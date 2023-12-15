Deion Sanders ranks daughter Shelomi Sanders #1 kid on her special day - “I changed my mind”

Celebrations are in full swing for Deion Sanders and his daughter Shelomi Sanders, as the talented Colorado guard marks her 20th birthday. After a recent recovery from a broken thumb, Shelomi rejoined coach JR Payne's Buffaloes team.

This birthday holds extra significance as it officially marks her transition into her twenties, leaving Coach Prime without any teenage children. On the occasion of Shelomi's special day, proud father and head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, took to Instagram to shower his youngest daughter with heartfelt birthday wishes.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer shared a series of pictures capturing precious moments with Shelomi, accompanied by a touching caption that read:

"Please help me wish my baby girl Happy Birthday @shelomisanders 'BOSSY.' I pray u enjoyed this beautiful day and continue to be the light that God called u to be.

"I'm Praying for u baby. #Daddy you're ranked 2nd behind @shilosanders by the way. This just in, I changed my mind @shelomisanders is #1 for 22 hours which is her Number!!! 👍🏾🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾✅"

Shelomi Sanders, fondly known as "Bossy," has grown up in the public eye. She made her debut on the reality show "Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love." From competing for screen time with her brothers to carving her path on the basketball court, Shelomi's journey has been documented on television and social media.

Deion Sanders FaceTimes Daughter Shelomi Sanders After Her Debut in College Basketball

It was a proud moment for legendary football figure Deion Sanders on Dec. 5. He couldn't contain his emotions when he FaceTimed his daughter Shelomi Sanders to celebrate her first college basketball bucket with the Colorado Buffaloes women's team.

Shelomi's debut was short, with the 20-year-old playing for two minutes. She secured a rebound while sinking a 3-pointer. It was a euphoric moment for Shelomi, with teammates rallying around her.

Expressing the sheer joy of the accomplishment in FaceTime, Shelomi told Coach Prime:

"It just felt too good coming off my hand."

The Lady Buffs rank No. 8 nationally with an 8-1 record. Shelomi is a redshirt freshman who scored the basket during the Buffs' 74-58 victory against Air Force. It couldn’t be a happier moment for Deion Sanders, a seasoned athlete in various sports, to witness his daughter's success on the collegiate court.