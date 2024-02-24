The $587,000 NIL-valued Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (as per On3) recently showed off a special Kansas-Jeff Hamilton collaboration jacket on Instagram.

He captioned the post:

"Got my hands on one of the first Kansas College Vault x @jeffhamilton that is coming exclusively to the @rally_house on 23rd Street. Be sure to get there early on February 24th before they sell out, and I’ll see you in the Phog. #rockchalk #jeffhamilton."

Hunter Dickinson's free throw woes

Hunter Dickinson is having a stellar season, averaging 18.2 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Kansas Jayhawks. His free throw average is 2.8 per game at 70.3% conversion.

During his last season in Michigan, that average was 4.7, and he converted 72.7% of them. When asked why Hunter Dickinson's free throw numbers have declined during his Jayhawks career, Kansas coach Bill Self gave a candid explanation.

“Do you want an honest opinion or do you want me to coach speak it?” Self asked.

Self gave a breakdown of why Dickinson's free throw numbers had declined and what the center needs to do to boost them.

“He just needs to play more physical and post up deeper and play through contact better. That’s what I would say,” Self said.

“If you look at it statistically, he hasn’t been a high volume free-throw shooter anywhere he’s been compared to a lot (of players). “Like Kevin McCullar (111 of 140 for 79.3%) will shoot twice as many free throws or three times as many free throws on average in a game than Hunter.

He added:

"There’s reasons for that, but Hunter hasn’t been a guy that has played near as close to the basket in many opportunities because there’s been bodies, strong bodies, that he’s got to get through to get close to the basket.

“A lot of it is on us,” Self said, “a lot of it is maybe on Hunter a little bit. The physicality in post-play has been something that probably hasn’t benefited Hunter with free-throw attempts.”

On his part, Hunter Dickinson showed his complete trust in Bell Self during a "Rock Chalk Ridealong" interview.

"I've been fortunate and I feel coach Self has really added to my game. You know he demands a lot out of his players, and I think that's what kind of drives us to be the best player.

"I mean he is a hall of fame head coach , so he obviously knows what he is doing, and so I just follow everything he says," Dickinson said.

With the NCAA Tournament just a few weeks away, it would not do the Jayhawks' chances of success any harm if Hunter Dickinson starts to shoot more free throws.