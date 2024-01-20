Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was in sensational form during his team's 82-67 win against the USC Trojans on Friday, registering 20.0 points, two rebounds and five assists to down Bronny James and Co.

Love, who has a NIL valuation of $630,000, has deals with brands like Outback Steakhouse, which has seen his valuation grow 103% from an initial $310,000 on Nov. 29.

Fans showed why he's regarded so highly, as they rocked his branded merchandise at the game at the McKale Memorial Center and on social media with the tag:

"My guy."

Screenshot of fan's Instagram story

Screenshot of fan's Instagram story

Arizona gets into the season of Caleb Love

Since his transfer from the North Carolina Tar Heels after a sensational 2022 NCAA tournament, Caleb Love has been in the spotlight due to his inconsistent start to the season with the Arizona Wildcats.

Lately, the Arizona faithful has fallen in love with their star player, though. He's averaging 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season and is becoming increasingly decisive in the important games.

He earned his first Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, registering 23.0 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds against the Utah Utes and 16.0 points and 3.0 rebounds against the Colorado Buffaloes last week.

After his dominant display against Utah, Utes coach Craig Smith showed the high regard even opponents hold the maverick guard in.

“He’s (Caleb Love) an electric player,” Smith said. “There’s not much he can’t do on the basketball floor ... I mean, that dude is a playmaking guard.”

Arizona coach, Tommy Lloyd, revealed the maturity that has crept into Love's game and how he helped coach him during the display against Utah.

“Caleb, as we know, he can get hot,” Lloyd said. “He got on a heater for a minute, and I just told him, 'Hey, take a breath. You got us a little separation. Now let us bring it home.’

"Twenty-three is good enough. I told him, 'I’ll take 15 and great defense,’ and he’s really grown in that area. He’s a game-changer.”

Even his teammates recognize the value he offers. After the win against the Utes, Wildcats center Oumar Ballo was full of praise for Caleb Love:

“Caleb is a great player,” Ballo said. “He’s a guy who can do a lot of things — scoring, playing defense, passing. And for him to have the team on his back for a little stretch, that helped us. He’s a guy that you can rely on (to) get the job done.”

Caleb Love has scored at least 20.0 points in four of his last five games and has shown his immense value to Arizona, continuing the season of Love for the Wildcats fans.