"7 inch difference, no Diddy": DJ Burns Jr. has hilarious response to Zach Edey height comparisons ahead of Purdue faceoff 

NC State star DJ Burns Jr. is looking forward to his matchup against Purdue's Zach Edey in the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament. Both Burns and Edey have been key assets for their team in their respective March Madness runs, but only one team will qualify for the national finals.

During a press interview ahead of the game, DJ Burns Jr. was questioned about the height difference between him and Zach Edey. Burns measures six-foot-nine and 275lbs, while Edey stands tall at seven-foot-four. The 23-year-old had a hilarious response to it.

"Of any big man is just seven inch difference is about it. No Diddy."

Burns went on to praise Edey's game and said that he will be a tough rival for the NC State Wolfpack.

"But he (Zach Edey) is a great guy. He's gonna give us a hard fight. But we're not gonna scout him up any differently. We're gonna stick to our gameplay."

During NC State's Elite Eight victory over 76-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. DJ Burns Jr. put up an impressive performance, scoring 29 points along with four rebounds and three assists. This season, the 23-year-old NC State forward has averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, Zach Edey has also been performing at the top of his game for the Boilermakers. Thisseason, he has averaged 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. During Purdue's Elite Eight victory over Tennessee, Edey scored an impressive 40 points along with 16 rebounds and one assist.

How to watch DJ Burns Jr. and NC State Final Four clash with Zach Edey and Purdue?

The NC State vs Purdue Final Four clash will be the first game of the men's NCAA tournament, followed by Alamaba vs UConn. The NC State vs Purdue game is scheduled to tip off at around on Saturday at around 6:09 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action from both games from the comfort of their home. It will be broadcast on television on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Moreover, the live stream of the game will also be available on various platforms like Hulu+Live, SlingTV and others.

