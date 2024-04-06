"Absolutely": 3x WNBA Champion controversially picks Paige Bueckers over Caitlin Clark as her no.1 pick

The battle between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four has captured the attention of the entire basketball world. As the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the UConn Huskies, two WNBA legends discussed who they would prefer to take first overall in the WNBA draft.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, both basketball legends in their own right, have been on the NCAA Final Four watch party overseeing the battle of future WNBA stars. As they entertained fan questions, one asked who they would build a franchise on between Clark and Bueckers; the two had different takes.

Sue Bird prefers to pick Caitlin Clark to build a team as she will bring a fandom that will electrify any WNBA franchise.

"I think you have to go, Caitlin," said Bird. "You can't go wrong with either one but the fan energy behind Caitlin is going to be a game-changer for a WNBA franchise. I think for that reason, this year, you have to take her."

As for Diana Taurasi, the three-time WNBA champion quickly answered the UConn point guard.

"I'm taking Paige. Next question," said Taurasi.

Pausing for a second to digest Taurasi's answer, Bird then clarifies if the answer to the question is what she really heard.

"Absolutely," replied Taurasi, while taking a drink.

Fans have mixed reactions to Diana Taurasi picking Paige Bueckers over Caitlin Clark

The answer given by Diana Taurasi on who she would pick between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers has been short and with no reason behind it has sparked quite some reactions from fans.

One said that Taurasi's status as today's women's basketball GOAT is being threatened by Clark, which is why she undermined her by picking Paige Bueckers.

"They know Clark is the Goat, Jealous she's above them to this point," said @Paul Gonzalez.

More than comparing Taurasi to Clark, another fan sees the UConn connection between Taurasi and Bueckers to influence the two-time WNBA MVP's answer.

"I think it probably has more to do with them being two UConn players (great job @ESPN)," replies Steve Miller.

Of course, Diana Taurasi fans are tuning in to the watch party just loving her swag on answering the question.

"Lmaooo I love Diana Taurasi," said @iBeatBookies_.

The 2024 WNBA draft is slated to include Caitlin Clark, who is projected to be the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. On the other hand, Paige Bueckers will opt in on her final year with the UConn Huskies and give college basketball another season to capture a championship.