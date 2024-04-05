"Zero": NC State star DJ Burns Jr. finally responds to NFL scouting rumors ahead of Final Four contest

NC State Wolfpack star DJ Burns Jr. has made quite a name for himself in this year's March Madness. Burns has been a key asset for his team on the court, as the Wolfpack are looking to end their 41-year streak without a title.

Amid his stellar performance during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the rumor mill recently began churning about the possibility of Burns playing in the NFL if the NBA does not work out for him. Rumors also began circulating that certain NFL general managers were scouting the NC State player and were interested in his potential.

However, during a recent press conference ahead of the team's Final Four showdown against Purdue, DJ Burns shot down all the rumors surrounding his transition into an NFL player. When the 23-year-old was questioned if he felt like people were underestimating his basketball skills amid the NFL rumors, Burns said:

"Underestimate all you want, you see what's happening."

Finally, when a reporter asked if he had any interest in being an NFL player, the NC State forward had a one-word answer for it:

"Zero."

Burns began his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers as a redshirt freshman in 2018. After just one season, he transferred to play for the Winthrop Eagles and received a waiver for instant eligibility. During his three-season stint with Winthrop, DJ Burns won the Big South Freshman of the Year and the Big South Player of the Year.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Burns announced that he would be transferring to play for NC State. This year, the forward has averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, along with a field goal percentage of 53.4. During NC State's Elite Eight showdown against Duke, Burns scored 29 points, four rebounds and three assists for his team.

Can DJ Burns Jr. conquer Zach Edey's Purdue?

The NC State Wolfpack have been on a hot, blazing run in this year's NCAA Tournament. Following several upset victories, they are just one game shy of making it to the finals for national championship contention. But standing in the way is Purdue and its star, Zach Edey.

Edey has been on an incredible run as well. During their Elite Eight showdown against Tennessee, he emerged as the top scorer with 40 points, 16 rebounds and one assist. It will be interesting to see if DJ Burns can guard Zach Edey this upcoming weekend at the Final Four.

