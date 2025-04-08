$8,000,000 ex-Celtics player fired up as Allison Feaster credits Maya Moore for daughter Sarah Strong’s historic triumph

Former Boston Celtics guard Dee Brown commented on Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster's post crediting WNBA legend Maya Moore for the UConn Huskies star's amazing achievements.

Strong had a historic freshman season. She became the third Husky to score 20+ points in a Final Four game, joining Moore and Breanna Stewart. She also became the second UConn freshman after Moore to top 600-plus points.

According to a Slam Online article in July 2024, Strong said the four-time WNBA champion is her favorite player. She would watch Maya Moore's highlights growing up. She revealed that Moore was one of the reasons she chose UConn, alongside her other favorite player, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

Following Strong and the Huskies' NCAA title victory on Sunday, Feaster posted a photo of Strong and Moore with the caption:

"Because of you @mooremaya 💙," Feaster wrote.

Brown, who has a net worth of $8 million per Celebrity Net Worth, commented on Feaster's post.

"This picture is EPIC," Brown commented with three fire emojis.

Dee Brown's comment (Credits: Instagram/@allison_feaster)

Brown played for 12 years in the NBA from 1990 to 2002. He was selected by Boston as the 19th pick in the 1990 draft and spent seven and a half seasons with the franchise. Brown is the father of current WNBA player Lexie Brown, a one-time champion who will suit up for the Seattle Storm in the upcoming season.

Feaster is the Celtics' vice president of team operations and organizational growth. She was hired by the franchise in 2019 as the director of player development before being promoted to her current position.

Sarah Strong "respectfully" cuts mother Allison Feaster in favor of Maya Moore

In a video that surfaced on X on Saturday, Sarah Strong played the popular "start, bench or cut" game. Strong's choices were Maya Moore, reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and her mother, Allison Feaster.

"Start Maya, bench no, I'm sorry, I'm cutting Allison, respectfully, and I'll start Maya, bench A'ja," Strong said.

Strong's mom, Allison Feaster, has a terrific playing pedigree. After starring at Harvard, she was the fifth overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 1998 WNBA Draft. She enjoyed a decade-long WNBA career and was a one-time All-Star.

However, she was up against Moore, who is regarded as one of the best women's basketball players of all time, and Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP.

On Saturday, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Moore will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025, which also includes another WNBA star and UConn alumnus, Sue Bird.

Maya Moore won two NCAA titles with UConn and had a decorated WNBA career. She played for eight seasons, collecting six All-Star nods, league MVP (2014) and finals MVP (2013), among other honors.

