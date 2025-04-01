Sarah Strong joins UConn legend Maya Moore as only freshmen in their history to reach 600 points

UConn freshman Sarah Strong continued her stellar campaign with the Huskies on Monday, March 31, during the Elite Eight matchup against No. 1 seed USC Trojans. With her timely production, the No. 2 seed UConn was able to topple the Trojans, 78-64, to stay alive in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Strong posted an outstanding double-double of 22 points, on an 8-of-13 shooting, including four three-pointers, and a game-high 17 rebounds. She also had four assists and a steal in 40 minutes of playtime.

With her incredible season, Strong made history as she joined WNBA legend and one of the greatest Huskies of all time, Maya Moore, to become the only two freshmen with 600 points.

Sarah Strong achieved the feat in the 8:44 mark of the second quarter when she went for a crossover, then a spin move on her defender for the layup to give her team a three-point lead, 16-13. Former Los Angeles Sparks stalwart turned basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike confirmed the accomplishment during the broadcast.

Whether the Huskies win it all this season or not, they have certainly found a budding star in Strong. In her rookie campaign, Strong is tallying 15.9 points, a team-high 8.5 boards and 3.5 dimes while also leading her team with 2.4 swipes and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Sarah Strong and the rest of the UConn Huskies are a step closer to snapping their program's drought

With the UConn Huskies reaching their second straight NCAA Final Four appearance, their fourth in five years, and an astounding league-topping 24th in program history, Sarah Strong and company have the huge opportunity of breaking their program's nine-year national title drought since winning it all back in 2016.

Standing in their way of the NCAA national championship game are the UCLA Bruins, who were the first seed overall. The much-anticipated Final Four tip-off will be played on Friday, April 4, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida at 9 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

