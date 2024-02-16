$815k NIL-valued Zach Edey takes a hilarious dig at Purdue teammate: "I think he's a really good athlete, he's just short"

Zach Edey stands tall, not just in stature at 7-foot-4 but also in his impact on the Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team. At home, Purdue has an unbeatable 12-0 record in the revered Mackey Arena. Undoubtedly, Edey has been the main guy behind their success. He is leading the charge with his impressive stats and unwavering determination.

Purdue's dominance on the court is undeniable. Their amazing performance this season puts them in a prime position to succeed in the NCAA Tournament.

Other than their impressive run, the brotherhood within the team shines through. This was evident in the light-hearted comment shared among teammates recently.

Recently, Zach Edey added a touch of humor to the team dynamic with a funny comment about his teammate, Braden Smith. In a moment of comradeship and jest, Edey said:

“People count out his athleticism. I think he’s a really good athlete he’s just… short.”

This lighthearted dig reflects the bond shared among the teammates, where mutual respect and humor go hand in hand.

Zach Edey is the glue that holds Purdue together

Edey's dominance on the court is unmatched this season. He has impressive stats that solidify his form as Purdue's main offensive weapon, averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Edey's brilliance extends beyond his imposing height. He has a remarkable shooting percentage of 62.3% on field goals and 71.0% on free throws.

He has been supported by teammates like Braden Smith, who boasts notable contributions of his own. This has helped Purdue in its stand-out offensive firepower.

Purdue's performance this season speaks a lot. They have an average of 85.1 ppg, showcasing their amazing offense, while maintaining a solid defense that allows only 69.5 ppg.

Purdue had a dominating win over Indiana with Edey's leading charge. It highlights their dominance in the college basketball landscape.

Penn State v Purdue

With Edey's double-double and Smith's impressive contributions, the Boilermakers are ready for continued success, ready to fight for another Big Ten title and put in a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament.

