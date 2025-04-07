"A duo I didn't know I needed": Fans react as Diana Taurasi celebrates with Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, and others in UConn locker room

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the No. 2-seeded Huskies to a national championship win on Sunday evening. Bueckers was backed up by Azzi Fudd, who won the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award as well, and talented freshman, Sarah Strong. Their combined efforts helped the Connecticut side overwhelm the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in an 82-59 victory.

UConn legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Rebecca Lobo, Morgan Tuck, and Breanna Stewart, watched their alma mater and coach Geno Auriemma lift their 12th national championship title. The 2025 win marked the end of a nine-year title drought for the Huskies.

In a clip posted on X, Taurasi can be seen celebrating the win with Kaitlyn Chen and other UConn players in the locker room. The WNBA legend was showing off a championship chain while screaming that it belonged to Bueckers.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the clip of Taurasi celebrating with the UConn team after their national championship win. One fan pointed out that the chain had a goat in it.

Another fan hilariously claimed that Taurasi will probably buy drinks for all the UConn players over 21.

"A duo I didn't know I needed," a fan commented on Chen and Taurasi's clip together.

Some fans were fixated on the fact that the chain Taurasi pointed to had a goat pendant.

"I've got paige chain and it's a goat i'm dead," one fan tweeted.

"Dee showing off paige’s chain," another fan tweeted.

"“I got paiges chain!” GIRL LMFAOOO," one fan tweeted.

Taurasi won three national titles (2002-2004) with the Huskies and the Most Outstanding Player award in two of those wins (2003 & 2004). So she knows a little something about how it feels to celebrate a national title win.

UConn legends celebrate with Huskies after natty win

As Paige Bueckers and her UConn teammates wrote themselves into Huskies lore with their national championship win, several legends who had won national titles under coach Geno Auriemma were present to watch the latest class take their place in the program's history.

While speaking to reporters after the game, two-time national champion Maya Moore, who was passed by the talented Bueckers as the program's lead scorer in NCAA Tournaments, was full of praise for her alma mater.

"It was awesome to see," Moore said. "Just knowing how hard they've worked and the adversity they've overcome, watching them play the way they did at this time of the year I just feel so good for them.

"Paige was present in the moment as was Azzi, Sarah, all of them really. It was a team effort with everyone playing their role together. It was seamless."

Breanna Stewart, who won four consecutive national championships with the Huskies and the last one before the 2025 title, also outlined what the latest win meant to Auriemma.

"It means a lot for the program and for Coach," Stewart said. "The last time we won had been my senior year so seeing the program and Coach get back to this point is special. This is why you play. I've been there so I'm so happy to see them do it."

During his postgame news conference, Geno Auriemma expressed his shock at the number of UConn legends who attended the national championship game, pointing out the rich heritage that the program has with its former players.

