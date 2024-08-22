“A full circle moment”: College hoops reporter gets emotional as son officially moves into Michigan dorm room as a Wolverine

NCAA commentator and CBS' lead NFL sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson recently visited her alma mater for a special reason. Wolfson posted on X about her son Dylan Reichel's Move-In Day at the University of Michigan, calling it a "full circle moment."

She posted a picture and expressed her happiness at Dylan following his parents' footsteps.

"A very surreal day moving in my son to his freshman year dorm. A full circle moment for Dave and I as it really hits home that our son is a Michigan Wolverine! #MoveInDay #goblue @UMich," she quipped while citing her enduring support for the Wolverines.

Tracy Wolfson earned a degree in communication from the university while David Reichel pursued economics. The two reportedly knew each other during their collegiate days but began dating after the completion of their studies.

Their son Dylan Reichel will be part of the Wolverines' lacrosse squad. Reichel is known for having a unique field view and making crisp passes. He led the offense of Tenafly High last year, regarded one of the best teams in school history. He usually operates on the left wing and has a knack for breaking down defenses.

Michigan freshman Dylan Reichel is also deeply involved in charity work

Dylan Reichel is also the founder of Give and Go Lax, an organization that donates lacrosse equipment and lessons to the coming generation; giving back to the community and the sport at the same time.

Reichel started Give and Go Lax before COVID-19 and planned to earn money through lessons. However, it soon evolved into a non-profit work and partnership with local sports shops and goods vendors.

The 18-year-old helped several underprivileged lacrosse programs and underfunded local groups through his initiative. Moreover, he also teamed up with lacrosse groups outside New Jersey, organizing events with teams from the Bronx, Israel and Uganda.

Moreover, the former Tenafly attacker also extended his role at his high school. He continued his commitment to the team by playing club-level games in the summer and helped the coaching staff in the fitness center throughout the offseason.

