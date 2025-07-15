"A great young man": Auburn athletic director John Cohen stands behind Tahaad Pettiford following his DUI arrest

On Saturday, Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford was arrested for driving under the influence in Lee County, Alabama. The 6-foot-1 guard, however, was released on a $1,000 bond and is no longer listed in the county jail's records.

According to reporter Justin Hokanson, Auburn athletic director John Cohen had a conversation with Pettiford on Monday morning, and it appears to be a positive one.

"He's a wonderful kid," Cohen said (via Hokanson's X handle). "We'll wait and see how it plays out. Tahaad Pettiford is a great young man who comes from a great family."

According to Hokanson's tweet, John Cohen offered Pettiford some reassuring words, letting him know that the program would support him throughout the situation.

"Auburn loves you and we're going to help you get through this," Cohen said.

Hokanson also shared that Director John Cohen expressed respect for the statement Pettiford released in response to the situation.

The statement in question was an apology Pettiford shared via social media after his release. His exact words were:

"Last night, I made a serious mistake, and one that I take full responsibility for. My actions put myself and others at risk, and for that, I'm deeply sorry. There is no excuse. To my family, teammates, coaches, and fans, I know I've let you down. I understand the disappointment and concern that this has caused, and I want you to know that I'm taking this seriously. This is not who I am, and not who I will be."

In the statement, he also thanked everyone who had supported him and promised to work hard to regain the trust of those he may have let down.

"I'm committed to learning from this moment and making meaningful, positive changes in my life. I'm grateful for the support and accountability of those around me, and I will work to earn back the trust I've lost," the statement read.

Tahaad Pettiford wrapped up his freshman year with the Auburn Tigers last season and is now preparing for his sophomore campaign. As a freshman, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He even declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but decided to withdraw later.

"Going back to Auburn is a better situation for me" - Tahaad Pettiford on his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft

After pulling out of the 2025 NBA Draft, Tahaad Pettiford opened up about his decision in an interview with ESPN, explaining the reasons behind his choice to return to Auburn for another year.

"I was happy to go through the process, getting feedback from NBA teams," Pettiford said. "Going back to Auburn is a better situation for me. I see myself being a higher pick next year. It wasn't 100% this year, so I didn't want to take that chance."

Hopefully, Tahaad Pettiford's recent DUI case won't interfere with his time on the court next season, as a potential suspension still seems to be on the table.

