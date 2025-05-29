Top 10 college standouts that have withdrawn from NBA draft ft. Yaxel Lendeborg

Some basketball standouts thought they had what it takes to be in the NBA after a season or two in college. They leave school, announce their eligibility for the NBA draft, and take part in the draft combine, where the best up-and-coming players line up for an opportunity to play in the most lucrative league in the world.

However, some players will have a change of heart and withdraw their names from the draft list. They return to college and enter the transfer portal or return to their school.

Other players, meanwhile, were courageous and took the risk of staying in the NBA draft amidst the fear of getting undrafted.

Here are the top 10 players who have announced their withdrawal from the NBA draft and returned to college:

Top 10 college standouts who have withdrawn their application for the NBA draft

#10. Karter Knox, Arkansas

Karter Know returned to Arkansas after trying out in the NBA draft combine earlier this month.

The brother of former lottery pick Kevin Knox II, Karter Knox averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. He is expected to play a bigger role in the Razorbacks' campaign this year.

#9. Nate Bittle, Oregon

Oregon center Nate Bittle returned to the Ducks for his senior season. The 7-foot, 240-pound behemoth averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

He now has an opportunity to dominate the Big Ten, being one of the most tenured centers in the conference this season.

#8. Milos Uzan, Houston

Houston is glad to have Milos Uzan back for another year. One of the key players in the team's runner-up finish in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Uzan will be back for his senior year with the Cougars after spending his first two seasons with Oklahoma.

The 6-4 guard averaged 11.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 4.3 apg this past season and shot 45.3% from the field and 42.8% from the 3-point line.

#7. Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Miles Byrd had a breakout sophomore season for the Aztecs, tallying 12.3 ppg, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last year.

The 6-7 guard's return is a welcome development for Brian Dutcher's team, which lost to North Carolina 95-68 in the First Four.

#6. Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Tahaad Pettiford rejoined Auburn after withdrawing from the NBA draft process just before the early entrant deadline. The 6-foot-1 freshman had a great year with the Tigers, averaging 11.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 3.0 apg. He shot 42.1% from the field, including 36.6% from long range.

He's expected to have a bigger role in Auburn's quest to surpass its Final Four finish last season.

#5. Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Mark Pope will have one of his top contributors from last season returning for another chance at winning the national title. Per ESPN, Otega Oweh withdrew from the NBA draft and will return to college in his quest to improve his draft stock and achieve more accolades next season.

The 6-5 guard from New Jersey averaged career-highs of 16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.6 spg to earn second-team All-SEC honors this past season. He helped the Wildcats make the Sweet Sixteen and looks to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat to conference foe Tennessee.

#4. Darrion Williams, NC State

Darrion Williams was a key contributor in Texas Tech's run to the Elite Eight last season. He averaged 15.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.3 spg in 34 games for the Red Raiders.

He declared his eligibility for the NBA draft and placed his name in the transfer portal following Texas Tech's loss to Florida in the Elite Eight. However, it didn't last long as Williams withdrew from the NBA draft and found a new team, joining Will Wade at NC State.

He's expected to take a leadership role with the Wolfpack, who are aiming to bounce back from an embarrassing 2024-25 season where they failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

#3. Alex Condon, Florida

Alex Condon was an important rotation player in Florida's championship run last season. The 6-11 Perth, Australia native effectively played the power forward/center spot for the Gators, forming an elite frontline group with Rueben Chinyelu, Micah Handlogten and Thomas Haugh.

Condon, who earned third-team All-SEC honors, averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game last season for the Todd Golden-coached team, which is looking to run it back and duplicate the previous feat set by Billy Donovan's team in 2006 and 2007.

#2. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg withdrew from the NBA draft process and returned to college basketball to transfer to Michigan. The 6-foot-9 UAB transfer had a great 2024-25 season with the Blazers, averaging a double-double of 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

The Pennsauken, New Jersey-born Lendeborg had 4.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for UAB during his sophomore season. He's expected to carry most of the offensive load for Dusty May's team, which lost top producers Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf.

#1. PJ Haggerty, Kansas State

PJ Haggerty is coming off an excellent season with Penny Hardaway's Memphis, averaging 21.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.8 spg. His fine play handed him the AAC Player of the Year award and made him a consensus All-American nominee after the season ended.

Haggerty tried his luck in the NBA draft to test his stock, but eventually withdrew and committed to Kansas State. It will be his fourth team in four years and he's expected to lead the Wildcats back on the winning track after slumping to a 16-17 record last season.

