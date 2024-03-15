"A smart role player" - Anonymous NBA executive shares his first thoughts on USC's Bronny James

Due to his namesake, the expectations were always going to be sky-high around Bronny James. Further, some of the comments from his dad, LeBron James, likely did not help with the proceedings, as he claimed Bronny was already better than a section of NBA-caliber players.

While most scouts had him going in the 2024 NBA draft before the season began, his stock has seen a decline in recent months. After a cardiac incident forced him out of action for a portion of the year, his return saw a far-diminished player, averaging just 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists off the bench.

Bronny James for the USC Trojans

As a result, it has forced everyone to recalibrate their opinion and scout for Bronny James. According to the latest report by ESPN, most analysts and experts see a return to the USC Trojans as the best course of action. On the NBA level, however, his best bet would be as a role player, as per one anonymous NBA executive:

"When I saw him, I was very much like, this is going to be a smart role player who maybe has an NBA future off being some version of a defense-first, smart passer wing. And he doesn't have great size, so it's going to have to be off IQ and skill. At his best, that's what he looked like."

However, with his skill set, the executive believes a role-player role is the ceiling for him:

"Bronny, to me, is going to look good around other good players, because he's not an alpha skill set, he's very much a complementary player. This wasn't just him, this was true of a bunch of guys: He just wasn't set up to succeed all that much this year."

But, questions remain of Bronny's viability at the NBA level. With no surefire bet to go to a perfect team, and his skillset needing time to develop, the analysts have a different point of view for him.

Execs suggest Bronny James return to USC for Year 2

His health issues caused him to miss five months from the court. Not only games, but his off-the-court growth was also hampered, leading to far more pedestrian numbers than expected. While he did show flashes of brilliance, the overall package isn't yet complete.

As a result, most executives believe a return to the college scene is in his best interests:

"If he goes back, he gets an entire offseason. That's the biggest thing to me. You can see a big jump with kids from Year 1 to Year 2, and I'd expect him to come back knowing a role and where he is in the pecking order."

Such a return would place him in the 2025 NBA draft, a place that led to a fiery rant from LeBron James when first shown on mock drafts. With the four-time NBA champion seemingly against the idea, questions continue to arise for Bronny James.

Do you think he should opt into the draft or stay at USC for another year? Let us know in the comments below.