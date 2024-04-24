AAU Sullivan Award winners: Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark becomes first athlete to win the coveted title twice in 94-year history

Caitlin Clark is used to winning awards and being recognized but she made history by winning the 2024 AAU Sullivan Award. This is the first time that an athlete has won the award a second time since they began presenting it in 1930.
The Sullivan Award recognizes the most outstanding athlete at collegiate, Olympic, or any other amateur level and is based on citizenship, leadership, sportsmanship and character.
Caitlin Clark discussed the feeling of being named the winner of the award for a second consecutive year (via CBS):
"The AAU Sullivan Award is an incredible honor. I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams. I want to congratulate the other finalists and thank all of those who voted for me."
Clark will not be eligible for the award next year as she is no longer an amateur athlete.
Also Read: "Something I wrote down on a piece of paper": Caitlin Clark ecstatic on fulfilling '2nd grade dream' of entering WNBA draft
List of winners of the Sullivan Award since 2000
Below is a list of the winners of the AAU Sullivan Award since 2000 and the sport they played. Note that some years have multiple winners.
- 2000: Rulon Gardner, Wrestling
- 2001: Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating
- 2002: Sarah Hughes, Figure Skating
- 2003: Michael Phelps, Swimming
- 2004: Paul Hamm, Gymnastics
- 2005: J.J. Redick, Basketball
- 2006: Jessica Long, Paralympian
- 2007: Tim Tebow, Football
- 2008: Shawn Johnson, Gymnastics
- 2009: Amy Palmiero-Winters, Ultramarathoning
- 2010: Evan Lysacek, Figure Skating
- 2011: Andrew Rodriguez, Football
- 2012: Missy Franklin, Swimming
- 2013: John Urschel, Football
- 2014: Ezekiel Elliott, Football
- 2015: Keenan Reynolds & Breanna Stewart, Football & Basketball
- 2016: Lauren Carlini, Volleyball
- 2017: Kyle Snyder, Wrestling
- 2018: Kathryn Plummer, Volleyball
- 2019: Spencer Lee & Sabrina Ionescu, Wrestling & Basketball
- 2020: Caleb Dressel & Simone Biles, Swimming & Gymnastics
- 2021: Carissa Moore, Surfing
- 2022: Caitlin Clark, Basketball
- 2023: Caitlin Clark, Basketball
Given the accolades and records Clark has set, it will be interesting to see how she gets on in the WNBA.
Also Read: "I want to be the best player in world": Caitlin Clark makes her intentions clear while making transition from Iowa to WNBA