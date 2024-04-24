AAU Sullivan Award winners: Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark becomes first athlete to win the coveted title twice in 94-year history

Caitlin Clark is used to winning awards and being recognized but she made history by winning the 2024 AAU Sullivan Award. This is the first time that an athlete has won the award a second time since they began presenting it in 1930.

The Sullivan Award recognizes the most outstanding athlete at collegiate, Olympic, or any other amateur level and is based on citizenship, leadership, sportsmanship and character.

Caitlin Clark discussed the feeling of being named the winner of the award for a second consecutive year (via CBS):

"The AAU Sullivan Award is an incredible honor. I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams. I want to congratulate the other finalists and thank all of those who voted for me."

Clark will not be eligible for the award next year as she is no longer an amateur athlete.

List of winners of the Sullivan Award since 2000

Below is a list of the winners of the AAU Sullivan Award since 2000 and the sport they played. Note that some years have multiple winners.

2000: Rulon Gardner, Wrestling

2001: Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating

2002: Sarah Hughes, Figure Skating

2003: Michael Phelps, Swimming

2004: Paul Hamm, Gymnastics

2005: J.J. Redick, Basketball

2006: Jessica Long, Paralympian

2007: Tim Tebow, Football

2008: Shawn Johnson, Gymnastics

2009: Amy Palmiero-Winters, Ultramarathoning

2010: Evan Lysacek, Figure Skating

2011: Andrew Rodriguez, Football

2012: Missy Franklin, Swimming

2013: John Urschel, Football

2014: Ezekiel Elliott, Football

2015: Keenan Reynolds & Breanna Stewart, Football & Basketball

2016: Lauren Carlini, Volleyball

2017: Kyle Snyder, Wrestling

2018: Kathryn Plummer, Volleyball

2019: Spencer Lee & Sabrina Ionescu, Wrestling & Basketball

2020: Caleb Dressel & Simone Biles, Swimming & Gymnastics

2021: Carissa Moore, Surfing

2022: Caitlin Clark, Basketball

2023: Caitlin Clark, Basketball

Given the accolades and records Clark has set, it will be interesting to see how she gets on in the WNBA.

