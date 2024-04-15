"Something I wrote down on a piece of paper": Caitlin Clark ecstatic on fulfilling '2nd grade dream' of entering WNBA draft

The 2024 WNBA draft is getting closer as it is in less than eight hours. While it seems like a lock that Caitlin Clark will be the first woman selected this year and join the Indiana Fever, there is still a lot of excitement in the air.

While having a sit-down interview with NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk on the Today Show, Caitlin Clark expressed her feelings for the 2024 WNBA draft:

"I think just more than anything, I'm just really excited. This is something I wrote down on a piece of paper when I was in like second grade, like get a basketball scholarship and play in the WNBA, this is just something I always wanted to do."

Caitlin Clark has been an icon in women's college basketball as she turned herself into a household name with her dominance on the court. It will be interesting to see how her performance looks when the WNBA regular season begins in May.

What did Caitlin Clark do with the Iowa Hawkeyes to get drafted in the WNBA?

Teams look at players' previous production as well as project how they will play before drafting them. Caitlin Clark has shown the ability to dominate throughout her four-year collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She played in 139 games and averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.

She was also one of the most effective shooters that we have ever seen in the women's college game as she shot 46.2% from the floor, 37.7% from beyond the arc and 85.8% from the charity stripe. After becoming the all-time NCAA leading scorer, it is basically confirmed that Caitlin Clark will be the first overall pick in the WNBA draft.

