"I want to be the best player in world": Caitlin Clark makes her intentions clear while making transition from Iowa to WNBA

The 2024 WNBA draft is happening later today, and Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the draft by the Indiana Fever. So she is giving a lot of interviews in preparation. Clark recently sat down with ESPN's Holly Rowe and discussed her expectations for her WNBA career:

"My expectation is to be one of the best players in the world one day, I want to be the best player in the world one day. I think I wouldn't expect anything less than than it's just how I go doing my business."

"If I didn't expect that, people around me would be like, 'you're selling yourself short' because that's how much they believe in me but also they know how much work I put in."

This will be interesting as there will be a target on her from day one, as she is a rookie entering the WNBA. She will join the Fever, a team that missed the postseason with a 13-27 record.

Also Read: "My heart was pounding out of my chest": Caitlin Clark reveals getting cold feet ahead of 'SNL' debut roasting Michael Che on live TV

What should we expect out of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA?

There are a lot of outcomes for Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. She could have a major target on her back, with players targeting her, similar to Lonzo Ball when he was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clark had an unbelievable career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and it elevated during her senior season. She played in 39 games, averaging 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in 31.6 minutes. Do not expect to see her dominate at that level immediately, but she could get there in the next few years.

Also Read: "Something I wrote down on a piece of paper": Caitlin Clark ecstatic on fulfilling '2nd grade dream' of entering WNBA draft

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark be good in the WNBA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback